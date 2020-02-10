Tana Mongeau Hung Out with Alissa Violet While Jake Paul Posts Pic with New Girl

From Seventeen

Tana Mongeau hung out with Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend, Alissa Violet, over the weekend.

They partied together after Jake posted a photo with his new reported girlfriend, Julia Rose.

Tana previously spent time with Julia and the two even made out at another party last month.

Tana Mongeau seemed to have the ultimate girls night out with someone pretty surprising over the weekend.

Tana gave fans a big shock when she posted videos of her partying with Alissa Violet, Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend, on her Instagram story. The two seemed pretty close as they hugged each other in a video while out at a club.

In one of the videos, it seems like Tana and Alissa are going to kiss before Tana yells out, "I'm pregnant! It's Alissa's."

While in another video, Tana and Alissa continue to hug each other and Alissa tells the camera, "We f*cked."











Meanwhile, Jake Paul posted a photo of him giving model Julia Rose a kiss on the cheek with the caption, "bro so what."

Julia still hasn't posted a photo of her with Jake, but it seems things might be pretty serious between the two of them. Shortly after Jake posted the pic of him and Julia, Tana tweeted out, "I just hope you're happy,' on her Twitter account.

i just hope you’re happy — future stripper (@tanamongeau) February 8, 2020

According to Page Six, it seems like things are totally fine between Tana and Jake's new GF. The two ladies even had a "fake fight" during an afterparty for Jake's boxing match in Miami on January 30. They ended the "fight" by making out with each other and Julia even posted a photo with Tana on her Insta.

