Tandem bike program for Islanders with vision loss seeking volunteers

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind in Charlottetown is looking for volunteers to ride its bicycles built for two.

Volunteers will guide a person with vision loss on a tandem bike ride. The volunteer, called a pilot, will steer, while the person with vision loss, called a stoker, pedals the bike.

The program aims to give those with vision loss the experience of riding a bicycle, something they might not have been otherwise able to experience, while providing them exercise at the same time.

The group meets at the Brackley Commons Park every week and rides on the Confederation Trail. Rides usually last an hour, said David Woodbury, a volunteer and guide with the program.

The organization hopes it can get at least 10 guides for the rides this year. The program did not get enough volunteers last year, which meant an end to the program early in the season.

Prior experience riding a tandem bike is not necessary, said Woodbury. All that is required is a bit of courage to get started.

"If you haven't ridden a tandem bike it feels a little odd at first," said Woodbury. "But, it's just so, so rewarding, it's really worth it."

It's good to show the public that even though you're visually impaired you still can do things. — Stella Walsh, program participant

Once you get your balance and get moving, it's a very pleasant, leisurely ride, he said. Though it may take some getting used to, it's not very difficult and Woodbury said the reward is worth it.

"It feels good. Doing good feels good."

Important to stay active

Stella Walsh has been tandem biking with the CNIB for a decade. She was diagnosed with a visual impairment when she was eight.

"It's the atmosphere of getting out with other people, you get the fresh air and you get to socialize. You get the ride out of it, which I enjoy," she said.

Prior to her experience on the tandem bike, Walsh had never been on a bicycle.

Staying active through programs like this is important, explained Walsh.

"It makes you more independent and that you're able to do things for yourself," she said. "It's good to show the public that even though you're visually impaired you still can do things."

The program is offered in partnership with Cycling P.E.I., CNIB and ParaSport and Recreation P.E.I.

Rides begin in June and run until the second week of September.

