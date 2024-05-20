Tank battery fire causes massive flames near Bethany
Tank battery fire causes massive flames near Bethany
Tank battery fire causes massive flames near Bethany
Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …
XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi
Ann, 67, moved with her husband to Portugal after scraping together money to pay their expenses in the US. Their quality of life is much better now.
This woman has serious range.
The footage was allegedly captured outside a Dupont Factory in Massachusetts in 1938.
Screenshot/Brian Glenn/XBrian Glenn, the boyfriend of a certain “bleach-blonde” U.S. representative, shocked devotees of the MAGA YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) on Saturday as he declared his sudden departure from the outlet. The announcement came at the beginning of RSBN’s coverage of the NRA Convention, where the network had dutifully followed its idol Donald Trump to his planned speech. Glenn opened his broadcast with the news.Saying “so long for now”…Thank you @RSBNet
DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.
The mini skirt in question is exactly how it sounds. See photos
"It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream
Trump is alleged to have sought $1 billion from oil execs for his 2024 campaign in a deal worth $110 billion to energy giants, The Guardian reported.
VANCOUVER — Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during
"At the end, he gave me his number and told me to 'call him anytime.'"
On any other afternoon at any other tournament, Adam Hadwin’s seventh hole would have served up the most surreal scenes of the day. During the second round of the PGA Championship though, it was just another hole.
“Horizon: An American Saga,” Kevin Costner’s risk-it-all Western epic, rode into Cannes on Sunday, earning a seven-minute standing ovation. Costner was visibly emotional as the film received huge applause and chants of “Kevin! Kevin! Kevin!” During his speech, Costner thanked the audience and promised “three more” installments of the “Horizon” franchise, which is already due …
Former President Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has a net worth of $7.5 billion, according to a May 2024 Forbes estimate.
"I hope I can see the TV from the kitchen."
Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.
A nonagenarian with plump skin and barely any wrinkles shared her skincare routine, including wearing sunscreen.
While celebrating his 80th birthday, Rudy Giuliani was served an indictment notice related to alleged efforts in Arizona to overturn the 2020 election.
Bella has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival.