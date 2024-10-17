Tanker truck carrying fuel catches fire on Highway 20 East in Montreal

A large group of firefighters was on the scene between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to put out a fire on Highway 20 East. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A tanker truck carrying large quantities of diesel fuel caught fire Wednesday night, causing an overnight closure on a stretch of Highway 20 East in Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the fire started at around 10 p.m. near the Angrignon Boulevard exit. The truck did not collide with any other vehicle and there were no injuries.

A large group of firefighters has since put out the fire.

The Highway was fully reopened as of 5:30 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m. traffic in the area was still slow and may continue into the the rush-hour commute.

The SQ says many heavy truck drivers with limited detour options had to wait on the highway.