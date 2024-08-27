Tanni Grey-Thompson forced to 'crawl off' train

Tanni Grey-Thompson said she had waited 20 minutes for assistance but no one arrived [PA Media]

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson was forced to "crawl off" a LNER train arriving at London's King's Cross.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the former Paralympian said she had initially booked assistance to help her off the 19:15 train from Leeds but missed it and went on the 19:45, as she journeyed to Paris for the Paralympics.

She said she should have been helped off but after waiting for 20 minutes no one arrived so she had to try to disembark herself.

LNER has said it is investigating what happened and said it was "sorry to understand there was an issue" at the station.

Baroness Grey-Thompson said: "There was no one there to meet me and I waited five minutes before putting anything on social media because you're meant to leave five minutes. After 16 minutes of waiting at King's Cross, there was no one in sight.

"There were a couple of cleaners but they're not insured or able to help me off. So I decided that I would crawl off the train.

"I'm going to Paris later today, I've got a few bags. I chucked them on the platform, I had to get out of my chair, sit on the floor by the door which is not pleasant and then crawl off."

Although she went on the later train, she "had a contract" to be met at the other end.

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson at the Athens Olympics in 2004 where she won two gold medals at the 100m and 400m [PA Media]

"Legally I am allowed to turn up and ask to get on a train.

"We were meant to have level boarding in the UK on 1 January 2020 under the Disability and Discrimination Act but government has kicked the can down the road.

"I can just about get off the train if I need to, but there are loads of people that can't.

"I can't really crawl but sit on the floor and drag my legs. There was no one around and I was very angry last night.

"If the train manager hadn't seen me crawling off, I would have had to pull the emergency cord and I would have delayed the train going north."

An LNER spokesperson said: "We are sorry to understand there has been an issue at London King’s Cross station on Monday evening.

"We are in the process of investigating this and are in contact with the customer directly."

