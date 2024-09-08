Tantallon woman to compete against world's top young chefs at culinary 'Olympics'

Olivia Sewell of Tantallon, N.S., will be competing at the WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, this week. (Submitted by Garth Brown - image credit)

When Olivia Sewell started culinary school in 2021, she knew very little about cooking. She also didn't know how to properly hold a knife.

But after only a few weeks in the culinary program at the Nova Scotia Community College, Sewell's instructors knew her demeanour and determination would take her far in the industry. And it has.

The 22-year-old from Tantallon, N.S., who graduated last year, is headed to the WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, this week.

She will be representing Canada in the culinary category, going against the top young chefs from 48 countries.

"I can't believe I made it this far," Sewell told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Halifax in a recent interview.

The WorldSkills Competition is considered the Olympics of the trades industry, she said. It invites 1,500 competitors to participate in more than 60 skill areas for "the prestigious title of world champion in their respective trade."

Olivia Sewell of Tantallon, N.S., will be competing at the WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, this week.

Sewell is a recent graduate of Nova Scotia Community College's culinary program. (Submitted by Garth Brown)

Sewell said she will be the first Nova Scotian to compete in the culinary category.

It starts on Tuesday and runs until Friday. Each day, Sewell will have to compete in a different module, being marked by 50 judges.

She said Day 1 will have her in a hot kitchen, preparing four courses and a buffet service. She said she has been given duck as her protein. Day 2 is the cold kitchen, which involves preparing mousses, cakes and charcuterie. Day 3 is bistro service, which includes prep for a catered meal for 16 people, like in a restaurant.

Olivia Sewell won gold in cooking at the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition in Winnipep, Man.

Olivia Sewell represented Nova Scotia at the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition in Winnipeg, winning gold to move on to worlds. (Stellick Marketing Communications)

Sewell said Day 4 will focus on challenges and accuracy within a kitchen, but she's not sure what that will consist of until she arrives.

"I always remind myself that it's a marathon, not a sprint. It's important to [not] burn out in the first two hours of your competition because you have three full more days ahead of you," she said.

"It's not if something goes wrong — it's when. And it's really just all about how you adapt to that and come back."

Sewell has previously competed at both the provincial and national skills competitions. One of her coaches, Garth Brown, said on her first attempt, Sewell won gold at the provincial level before winning bronze at the national competition.

But she wasn't satisfied with that. Brown said Sewell had to win provincials again to get another attempt to win gold at nationals — which she did in 2023.

"She went in and she won, and she won with distinction. She had some of the highest marks ever in skills in her category," Brown said, adding that they've been training with her for a year for worlds.

Brown said on top of Sewell being an incredible chef, she's compassionate, funny and smart.

"She always knows that she can do better and she's very open to the feedback," he said.

"She trusts the team … and this kind of ambition and discipline and desire to compete at a level that not a lot of people can — and I'm talking about those that have done it for a career — this is a different animal."

Olivia Sewell, centre, with coach Garth Brown, left, and lead coach Johnathan Canning.

Sewell, centre, with coach Garth Brown, left, and lead coach Johnathan Canning. (Submitted by Garth Brown)

Sewell and her coaches left for France on Friday. Winners will receive a medal and name recognition in the industry.

"Meeting all of these people who are also the best from their country in culinary is pretty incredible. This is a great opportunity for me to meet people, connections that could possibly be a part of my future career," Sewell said.

"And I think just being in Europe, the home of cooking in France, that's just incredible."

MORE TOP STORIES