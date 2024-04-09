Tanya Plibersek rejects Toondah harbour project over impact on globally significant wetlands

Toondah harbour wetlands at sunrise. The site is protected under the Ramsar convention, an international treaty established to halt the global loss of wetlands. Photograph: Judy Leitch

The environment and water minister Tanya Plibersek has announced she will reject an apartment and retail development on an internationally important wetland at Queensland’s Moreton Bay.

Plibersek said on Tuesday she would refuse Walker Corporation’s Toondah Harbour project – first proposed eight years ago, and opposed by a long-running community campaign backed by scientists and conservationists – because it would have an unacceptable impact on the Ramsar site.

“I have made my proposed decision, which is to protect Moreton Bay from unacceptable impacts from a proposed development,” Plibersek said.



“These wetlands are rare, unique and important to prevent the extinction of animals like the eastern curlew and loggerhead turtle.



“My proposed decision says that we can’t destroy portions of this internationally important wetland.”

The proposed decision, if finalised, would bring to an end an almost decade-long battle for environment groups and residents who have fought to protect the wetland. The site is habitat for migratory birds, including the critically endangered eastern curlew which uses the wetland to recuperate and feed after its annual migration from the northern hemisphere.

Moreton Bay is also habitat for dolphins, dugongs and several species of marine turtles.

The site is protected under the Ramsar convention, an international treaty established to halt the global loss of wetlands.

Walker Corporation proposed transforming the area into a residential and commercial complex with more than 3,000 apartments, shops and a 200-berth marina.

The development would have carved out almost 50ha of the Ramsar site.

The project has been controversial after the former environment minister Josh Frydenberg went against the initial advice of his department in 2016 that the development was “clearly unacceptable” because of the impact it would have on the wetland’s ecological character.

Frydenberg sent the project to the next stage of the assessment process, a decision that was contrary to advice from the attorney general’s department, which warned it could put Australia in breach of its international obligations.

Documents released to Guardian Australia under freedom of information in 2020 showed the former minister had considered removing the protections from an area of the wetland after he was lobbied by Walker Corporation.

