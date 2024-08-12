Tanzania arrests top opposition figure Lissu in mass round-up

RFI
·2 min read

Tanzanian police have detained leading opposition Chadema party figures including former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, and rounded up several hundred youth supporters, a Chadema official said on Monday.

The Chadema leaders were arrested in the southwestern city of Mbeya, where the party was due to hold a rally on Monday to mark International Youth Day, Chadema's director of communications and foreign affairs John Mrema told French news agency AFP on Sunday.

He said that around 500 youth supporters had also been arrested by police as they were making their way to the Mbeya gathering and were being escorted back home.

Tanzanian police had announced Sunday a ban on the Chadema youth gathering, accusing the party of planning violent demonstrations.

The youth wing had said about 10,000 youngsters were expected to meet in Mbeya to mark International Youth Day under the slogan "Take charge of your future".

Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe said he "strongly" condemned the arrests of his deputy Lissu, secretary general John Mnyika, zonal chair Joseph Mbilinyi and leaders of the youth council.

Return from exile

"We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all our leaders, members, and supporters who were arrested in various parts of the country," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The party is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to inform the public of every development step by step."

Chadema officials had on Sunday denounced the police ban and called on President Samia Suluhu Hassan to intervene.

Lissu had on Sunday vowed that the youth event would go ahead as planned.

(with AFP)


