Taos double murder

- Good Housekeeping
Céline Dion Fans Won't Believe How Much She’s Getting Paid by the Olympics
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
- The Daily Beast
J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back
J.D. Vance has lashed out at Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”He said
- Yahoo News Canada
Fans slam Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning over 'horrendous' Olympics commentary during opening ceremony
Kelly Clarkson's Olympic debut did not go particularly well, at least in the eyes of some.
- BuzzFeed
A Bunch Of Trump Supporters' Cars Were Towed From A Dunkin' Parking Lot, And The Towing Company Name Is Unintentionally Hilarious
Yeah, this is why I'd never mess with a manager of a Dunkin'.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Tells Christians They Won’t Have to Vote in Future: ‘We’ll Have It Fixed’
During an event in Florida, the former president urged attendees to vote and said that if reelected, they "won’t have to do it anymore"
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent and until now had avoided any hint of having material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Gov. Shapiro
- Miami Herald
Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions
The GQ spread appeared in 2000
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage
Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b
- USA TODAY Opinion
Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
- CBC
She escaped Ukraine unharmed — but was shot on a bus in Ottawa
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
- BuzzFeed
Please, Please, Please Stop Sending This 1-Word Reply When You're Texting
This word's meaning and effect can be radically different.
- HuffPost
Melania Trump’s Memoir Announcement Prompts A Very Embarrassing Reminder
The former first lady received an awkward flashback to her husband Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
- Hello!
Amanda Holden sizzles in tiny string bikini - and Elizabeth Hurley approves
BGT's Amanda Holden is no stranger to a daring bikini and Elizabeth Hurley was very impressed after her latest summer sartorial display. See photos.
- ABC News
Trump mocks Kamala Harris' name but her campaign is putting it front and center
As Donald Trump pivots his focus to Vice President Kamala Harris, one point of attack toward his new 2024 opponent is an old ploy: mispronouncing and mocking her name. Earlier this week, at his first rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump bungled Harris's name dozens of times in the span of his nearly 90-minute stump speech. For years, Harris has been referred to by Trump, Republicans and conservative media like Fox News by only her first name rather than "vice president" or even "Harris" -- and they say it incorrectly.
- People
Prince William and King Charles Clashed Over Use of Helicopter for Kate Middleton and Their Children, New Book Claims
The alleged disagreement between the royals is detailed in a new biography about the Princess of Wales
- The Daily Beast
Usha Vance Was ‘Appalled’ by Jan. 6 and Trump, Friends Spill
Usha Vance expressed “revulsion” at former president Donald Trump and found the Jan. 6 insurrection “deeply disturbing,” her one-time friends have revealed.The potential second lady’s alleged distaste for her husband’s running mate began when Trump was elected in 2016 and was especially clear after Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn his defeat, the Washington Post reported.“Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing,” the frie
- People
The Richardson Family Murders: How A 12-Year-Old Helped Murder Her Family with Her 23-Year-Old 'Boyfriend'
Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings
- Futurism
Retired Astronaut Admits Boeing's Starliner Has Trapped Crew in Space
Air Lock With two NASA astronauts still stranded in space for weeks, officials at the space agency have insisted that the troubled Boeing Starliner, plagued with equipment malfunctions, can take back the two explorers back to Earth at anytime. So, why haven't they? An unnamed retired astronauts tells The Atlantic the bald face, obvious truth […]
- Business Insider
I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.
US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.
- The Canadian Press
Djokovic wants an Olympics rule change after routing opponent who hadn't played singles in 2 years
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic smiled right along with everyone else when his first-round Paris Olympics opponent was so excited just to claim one game Saturday that he celebrated by pulling the bottom of his shirt over his head, baring his chest.