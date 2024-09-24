Taos residents having problems registering to vote
Taos residents having problems registering to vote
Taos residents having problems registering to vote
SMITHTON, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump sat in a large barn in rural Pennsylvania on Monday, asking questions of farmers and offering jokes but, in a rarity for his campaign events, mostly listening.
Donald Trump's niece also highlighted the former president's total inability to recognize himself as one thing.
Multi-hyphenate CEO Elon Musk has dug deep into his own pockets to get former president Donald Trump back into the White House. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had been pledging roughly $45 million per month to a new super-political action committee (PAC) called America PAC. And after a rocky start, […]
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also examined Donald Trump and JD Vance's latest "really disturbing" turn.
(Reuters) -Decisive actions by the United States now could hasten the end of the Russian war against Ukraine next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday after telling the ABC News that his country was "closer to the end of the war." "Now, at the end of the year, we have a real opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States," Zelenskiy said in a post on his Telegram messaging app after meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress. "Decisive action now could hasten the just end of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year."
The coup-attempting former president claims that the DOJ and FBI should not be in charge of the golf course shooting plot because they are also prosecuting him.
“I don’t think that this is some intentional strategy," explained The New York Times reporter.
Donald Trump's running mate went after the media and continued to take aim at the community rocked by his racist lie.
"These are lies that could get people hurt," Oliver says The post John Oliver Shreds ‘Spineless Dips–t’ JD Vance for ‘Parroting Racist Lies’ About Ohio appeared first on TheWrap.
"He might get the most airtime for his grotesque lies about Haitian immigrants, but don't forget that he'll wind up using that same rhetoric to make life harder for us all."
Ukrainian long-range drones struck a key ammunition depot in Russia's Tver region last week. Moscow stored missiles, bombs, and artillery there.
The GOP nominee wrote that the media mogul wanted to “crawl under a table” when she spoke with the vice president.
Satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies revealed the aftermath of the apparent failed missile test at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
What a difference eight years makes, especially at his age. Donald Trump is holding way fewer rallies than he did during his previous presidential runs, in part because he’s older and enjoys staying in at Mar-a-Lago, Axios reports.The former president did 72 rallies in the summer leading up to the 2016 election, barn-burning events that demonstrated Americans’ enthusiasm about his bid. This summer, he did 24, just over a third as many.According to people on Trump’s team, besides his inclination
A pressure campaign from Donald Trump and Republican allies to change Nebraska election law was dealt a significant setback on Monday as a pivotal Omaha state senator said he would not support a last-ditch effort to overturn a 30-year law that awards electoral votes by congressional district rather than statewide winner-take-all.
On CNN’s State of the Union, CNN Political Commentator Kate Bedingfield, CNN Political Commentator Jamal Simmons, and Republican strategists Erin Perrine and Brad Todd discuss new national polling showing Harris leading Trump and the controversy engulfing the North Carolina gubernatorial race.
The sheriff’s department in Portage County, Ohio has been stripped of its election security duties after its MAGA sheriff said people displaying Kamala Harris signs in their yards should have their addresses recorded so illegal immigrants can be sent to their homes. Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, a Donald Trump-supporting Republican seeking re-election, likened migrants to “human locusts” and called Harris a “Flip-Flopping, Laughing Hyena” on his personal and campaign Facebook accounts
Melania Trump was paid $237,500 to speak at a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ conservative group Log Cabin Republicans this year, but the source of the six-figure paycheck is a mystery.According to Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure form, the former first lady, who has been notably absent from her husband’s presidential campaign efforts, was paid to participate in a “speaking engagement” for the conservative LGBTQ group at Mar-a-Lago in April. The disclosure listed the Log Cabin Republicans as
The former president was asked in an interview Sunday if he would run again in four years. Trump would be 82 on Election Day 2028.