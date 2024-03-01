TAPPS high school basketball state tournament: Which schools secured championships?

The TAPPS high school basketball state championships are underway. See results, stats and more from the title games in Waco, Texas.

Fort Worth Bethesda claims Class 2A TAPPS title

The Fort Worth Bethesda Christian Lions were determined to forge a different outcome in its return trip to the TAPPS 2A title game after coming up short a year ago.

This time, Bethesda Christian celebrated after a 48-33 victory over Dallas First Baptist in the TAPPS 2A Boys state championship Thursday at Robinson High School.

“This means everything,” said Bethesda Christian head coach Tim Owen. “After coming up short last year, for our program, our team, the families, this is amazing.”

Bethesda Christian poses for a team photo after securing the TAPPS Class 2A boys basketball state title.

Bethesda Christian fell 64-52 to Houston Grace Christian in last year’s state title matchup.

The starting five are all seniors, and two more come off the bench. Owen said the group of seniors provide “tremendous leadership.”

“They have played together since elementary school,” Owen said. “All the hard work. All the effort.”

The Lions assumed control of the game from the outset.

Cason Flagg scored a pair of baskets to begin the game -- both on assists from Christian Blackwell -- as Bethesda Christian never trailed en route to winning its second-ever TAPPS boys state championship, with the other coming in 2007.

Bethesda Christian, which led 20-13 at intermission and 34-26 after three quarters, outscored Dallas First Baptist 14-7 in the final period to claim the crown.

Carson Foster scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to lead the Lions. Hanson Allen tossed in 11 points and Clagg added nine more.

Christian Blackwell, who registered a game-leading 25 points in the team’s 52-49 semifinal win over district foe Fort Worth Christian Life Prep School on Wednesday, chipped in with eight points in the title contest.

Cason Clagg, Christian Blackwell and Hanson Allen were all-tourney selections, the latter two for the second consecutive year.

Bethesda Christian (33-8) was ranked No. 1 in TAPPS 2A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches final Boys poll on Feb. 12, 2024.

The Lions rolled in two playoff wins -- 65-36 over Lubbock All Saints in the Area round which was followed by a 65-49 victory over Abilene Christian School in the Regional -- in reaching the state tournament.

The Lions were making their second straight, and third overall, state tourney appearance. Bethesda Christian won its lone title in 2007 with a win over Fort Worth Calvary.

Second-ranked Dallas First Baptist (26-12) was led by sophomore Dylan Jones with 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Jones tallied a game-high 28 points -- draining 8 three-pointers -- in a 50-38 semifinal win over Galveston O’Connell.

“We saw him make all those three-pointers yesterday, and we wanted to be sure our defense not give him any open looks and stay with him on perimeter,” said Owen. “And we did a great job of that.”

First Baptist, making its sixth overall state tourney appearance, won all three of its championships consecutively, in 1985-1987.

The Lions defeated its semifinal opponent, district foe Fort Worth Christian Life Prep School (20-8), for the third time this season, after regular season wins of 52-37 and 43-37.

Life Prep was making its initial state tourney appearance. Seniors Will Turner and Hudson Scheffler were named to the 10-player all-tourney team for Life Prep.