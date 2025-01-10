Tara Lipinski Says 'Ash Was Falling' on 14-Month-Old Daughter Georgie as They Evacuated L.A. Fires: 'Truly Awful'

Tara Lipinski is sharing a scary moment she endured while evacuating the Los Angeles fires.

The professional figure skater, 42, posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jan. 9, as her family left their Los Angeles-based home to flee the ongoing fires in the city. In the clip, Lipinski shows her 14-month-old daughter Georgie Winter sitting in her car seat and holds up an air filter as she straps her in.

"Have to leave Santa Monica. This all seems so surreal," Lipinski wrote on the video. "We woke up to the stench of the fires inside the house. As I took her to the car, ash was falling on her. Truly awful."

Tara Lipinski/Instagram Tara Lipinski and Georgie

"We are beyond grateful for a friend who offered her home in Newport. I'll say it again, I've never felt more supported by so many people through this devastation. Thank you to all the people who have offered."

"And thank God I had my @iqair car filter for Georgie to [breathe] clean air on our way," she added.

Lipinski shares her daughter with husband Todd Kapostasy. The two married in 2017.

In June, Lipinski spoke with PEOPLE, sharing that after a 5-year-long struggle with infertility, celebrating her first Mother’s Day felt “surreal.”

“For so many years during our journey, it was always holidays when certain things would happen. It would be Todd and my anniversary or my birthday, and I found out I was having a miscarriage,” said Lipinski, who, prior to welcoming Georgie, lost four pregnancies.

“It would be Mother's Day — there were two — one where I had a D&C, and on another one, I found out [something] wasn’t right. So these holidays, for me, I would just want to not think about.”

Now, with daughter Georgie, the broadcaster said being able to celebrate her first Mother’s Day also featured emotions that were quite complex.

“I just remember thinking it felt strange because of the past. And I think there was also a part of me that was thinking of all the women that are still in the wait, that Mother's Day is still really hard for them,” she said. “So I felt those feelings, but I also just kept looking at [Georgie] and I just felt so proud of her that somehow she got here for us.”

