Tarantula and jumping spider stolen from Northallerton pet shop

A North Yorkshire pet shop owner has said staff were "really upset" after two exotic spiders were stolen.

A regal jumping spider and a pink toe tarantula, as well as live food, were taken from the Aquatic Finatic store in Northallerton on 17 December.

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a woman officers want to talk to in connection with the theft.

Police said she would have "important information that could assist the investigation".

The shop's owner Lin Fitch-Peyton said it was not about the monetary value of the animals, which cost around £70.

She said: "It's a worry they are taking stuff that they don't know how to look after.

"We take the welfare of the animals very seriously."

