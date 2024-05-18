Tarek El Moussa Has Ex Christina Hall Saved in His Phone With Two of Her Former Last Names — Including His

Following the announcement of their new HGTV series together, El Moussa shared a video that took shots at his ex

Tarek El Moussa/instagram; Paul Archuleta/filmmagic Tarek El Moussa (L) and Christina El Moussa (R) attend the press room for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Tarek El Moussa has some smack talk in store for his ex-wife-turned house flipping competitor Christina Hall.

As the exes and their new spouses, realtor Josh Hall and Selling Sunset alum Heather El Moussa, prepare to compete against each other in the upcoming HGTV seriesThe Flip Off, Tarek had some shade to throw at Christina.

In a video sketch posted to his Instagram on May 15, Tarek can be seen sitting in his home when he receives a phone call from Christina — or as her name appears on his phone screen, "Xtina HaacElM..." before it's cut off.

Christina's contact name is a reference to some of her former last names over the years, including Tarek's and that of her second husband, Ant Anstead. After that marriage ended in 2020, Christina used her maiden name, Haack, before changing to Hall when she married Josh in 2022.

Tarek and Christina were married for seven years before they split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Tarek's phone screen also showed a now-infamous tabloid moment from May 2022, in which Tarek, Christina, Heather and Josh can be seen on the sidelines of Tarek and Christina's 8-year-old son Brayden's soccer game partaking in a heated argument. The Daily Mail reported at the time that Tarek and Josh got into an up-close verbal dispute that was broken up by Brayden's soccer coach.

Tarek and Christina also share daughter Taylor, 13. Heather and Tarek welcomed 1-year-old son Tristan in January 2023, and Christina and Anstead share 4-year-old son Hudson.

Christina Hall/ Instagram; Heather Rae El Moussa/ Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall alongside Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa

"Day one of The Flip Off and @thechristinahall’s already flipping out and asking for help! Should I lend her a hand or grab some popcorn? 🍿😂," Tarek joked in the caption of his video. "And yes everyone…shots are officially fired 😎 Let me know how many hidden jokes you spot in this video!"

The Christina on the Coast star was quick to fire back at her ex-husband, writing in the comment section: "Well… I went to buy your book to get some pointers, but they told me they only carry best sellers.. any idea where I can find it?!"

To which Tarek replied: "I actually haven’t written the how to book yet. After we beat you in The Flip Off I’ll write that book and explain all the reasons you lost 😎."

Josh, who proposed to Christina in September 2021 and married her in April 2022, also got in on the action, commenting on Tarek's post: "How long does it take you to wipe the makeup off of your phone after taking a call?"



Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Tarek and Christina starred together on HGTV's hit Flip or Flop for 9 years, even after they broke up, until the series ended in 2022.

Christina Hall Instagram Christina Hall, Josh Hall, Taylor El Moussa, Brayden El Moussa, and Hudson Anstead.

The pair's relationship was marked by controversy, especially towards the end of the home renovation series. One particularly scary incident involving a gun made headlines when their split became public in December 2016. During later seasons of the show, it was also revealed there was more drama that took place behind the scenes.

HGTV/YouTube

Just two years after the end of Flip or Flop, the former couple are preparing to share the screen again for The Flip Off.

According to a release from HGTV, the series will see the exes and their new spouses "throw down" to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain."

In a dramatic trailer for the new series released May 15, Christina says that she "never thought I’d be doing this."



"This is one of the defining moments of my life," Tarek adds in the 30-second teaser, as the exes and their spouses step under a spotlight wearing dramatic all-black outfits.

The series is slated to air in early 2025.



