Tarek El Moussa’s Girlfriend Cuddles His Son While Cheering on His Daughter at Soccer Game

Tarek El Moussa‘s girlfriend is having no problem bonding with his kids!

On Sunday, the father of two and his new lady, Heather Rae Young, spent their day on the soccer field cheering on his 9-year-old daughter, Taylor. Joining them was El Moussa’s other child, 4-year-old son, Brayden James, who cuddled up to his dad’s new girlfriend in a sweet photo shared by El Moussa on Instagram.

“I just had to share this because it melts my heart :),” the Flip or Flop star, 38, wrote alongside the photo of Brayden sitting on Young’s lap while in a lawn chair next to the soccer field.

El Moussa then went on to rave about his daughter, and how proud he was of her and her athletic abilities. “Tay is sooo good at soccer!! Yesterday was her playoff game and they went again a team that beat them bad last time!” he said.

The HGTV star explained that he had been coaching his daughter on her “mindset” going into a game, encouraging her to always give it her best effort.

Heather Rae Young and Brayden James El Moussa | Tarek El Moussa/Instagram More

“I’ve been working hard on tay’s mindset! She knows to go 110 percent until the whistle is blown and NEVER slow down,” he wrote. “They won 1 to 0 yesterday and she scored the goal winning goal.”

“She only scored because she never quit!” El Moussa added. “She drove through 4 defenders who couldn’t stop her and got her team to the semi finals!!”

“Tay!!! Daddy loves you and it so proud of you!!” he concluded his post. “And Mr. Handsome I’m glad you had fun chillin with @heatherraeyoung ❤️❤️.”

In late September, Young, 32, who stars in the Netflix real estate reality series Selling Sunset, received the stamp of approval from Taylor when she asked her dad to bring his girlfriend along on their daddy-daughter date.

El Moussa — who shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-wife Christina Anstead — couldn’t help but share the sweet moment with his fans, and documented the night at Taylor’s favorite eatery in a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Story at the time.

Tarek El Moussa with his daughter Taylor and girlfriend Heather Rae Young | Tarek El Moussa Instagram More

“I know it’s a little late for a post but….it’s date night with my girls!!” he shared on Instagram, posting a photo of Taylor smiling between El Moussa and Young outside of 21 Oceanfront Restaurant.

