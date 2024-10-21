Tarek El Moussa Jokes Ex-Wife Christina Hall ‘Is Still Haunting’ Him as He Goes on Anniversary Trip with Wife Heather

The HGTV star playfully jabbed at his failed romance to his former 'Flip or Flop' costar

Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Phillip Faraone/Getty Christina Hall, Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa can’t get away from his ex-wife!



On Sunday, Oct. 20, Tarek, 43, joked that he “is still haunted” by his ex-wife Christina Hall in a funny video posted on Instagram as he visited a hardware store with his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

In the playful clip, Tarek reached out to touch a piece of sample flooring in the store when Heather, 37, pointed out that it was from Hall's flooring collection.

Tarek then looked at Heather and waved his finger shaking his head as she smiled and pointed to an “In Stock” sign stuck next to the photo of Hall, 41.

“When you can’t look at flooring without being reminded of your ex,” a message read over the top. Tarek jokingly added in the caption, “When the ex is still haunting me🤣🤣.”

Tarek and Christina tied the knot in 2009 before splitting seven years later. They share two children, daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9.

Tarek and Heather married in 2021 and welcomed their son Tristan in January 2023.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the couple also posted footage of them heading on a trip to Mexico for their third wedding anniversary.



Tarek El Moussa/instagram Heather posted a photo of her and Tarek heading on their anniversary trip on Oct. 20

In one photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Heather sat with her feet up inside a vehicle holding a cup of chai tea latte as they headed on their trip.

“3 year wedding anniversary trip begins now ❤️,” she wrote over the snap, tagging her husband.

The anniversary trip got off to a rocky start, however, as Tarek posted a few hours later an alarming video of their “bumpy” landing in Mexico.

“Bumpy start to the anniversary trip 😂 ,” he wrote over the clip.

Tarek El Moussa/instagram The pair had a bump landing into Mexico, Tarek shared

The video began with Tarek filming through his window from inside their plane as it was nearing the ground. He then panned over to Heather, smiling and waving at the camera in the adjacent seat.

A loud noise was next heard as the plane landed heavily, causing Heather to shake in her seat. She then held on to her armrest and the seat in front of her as she stared in shock at Tarek.

Tarek El Moussa/instagram Tarek posted a photo of him and Heather loved-up in Mexico on their anniversary trip

“Oh … that was on video,” he said. “That was the worst landing we’ve ever had in our life.”

Tarek and Heather appeared to be in happy spirits on the trip despite their rough start as Tarek later posted a photo of them kissing while holding up a heart-shaped cake as two men played music behind them.

“Can’t wait to celebrate us this week❤️,” he wrote over the photo, tagging Heather.



