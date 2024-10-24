Tarek El Moussa Praises Wife Heather as an ‘Amazing Stepmother’ as They Celebrate Their 3rd Anniversary

Tarek shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with ex-wife Christina Haack, while he and Heather are parents to son Tristan, 20 months

Roy Rochlin/Getty Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife!

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the HGTV star, 43, marked his third wedding anniversary to Heather Rae El Moussa, 37, by penning a sweet message to her on his Instagram Stories.

“Heather, You are the heart of our home, bringing joy and comfort every day,” he wrote. “Your unwavering support and understanding make even the toughest moments easier to navigate.”

He continued, “You have blessed our life with our beautiful son, Tristan, and are an amazing stepmother to Taylor and Brayden.”

While Tarek shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with his ex-wife Christina Haack, he and Heather are parents to son Tristan, who was born in January 2023.

tarek el moussa/instagram Tarek El Moussa's message to wife Heather Rae El Moussa

“I admire your resilience and how you approach life with such grace and positivity,” Tarek added. “I’m endlessly grateful for the way you inspire me to be a better person. Every day with you is a gift, and I can’t imagine this journey without you by my side.”

"xx Tarek," he signed off the message.

Heather — who is currently on an anniversary trip to Mexico with her husband — also posted some snaps to celebrate their marriage and wrote, "Our love is beautiful, we are truly best friends. We definitely spend too much time together though 😂🥂❤️ but we have fun."



"Happy Anniversary to us baby! And let’s remember, Always you & me," she added.

Tarek El Moussa/ Instagram From left: Taylor El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Tristan El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa

After sharing throwback pictures of their wedding day, the Selling Sunset alum shared a clip of her parents and son watching the couple’s wedding ceremony.

“3 years ago,” Tarek wrote on his Instagram Stories as he shared more snaps from their wedding day. “I made the easiest decision of my life & we started our beautiful life.”

Posting a clip of when they were officially announced as husband and wife, Heather added, “Hands down one of the best days of my life @therealtarekelmoussa.”

Meanwhile, the duo also shared pictures and videos from their Mexico trip, which included them having a glamorous dinner, cocktails and their bed being decorated with rose petals.



