Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Pic of Girlfriend Heather Rae Young 'Chillin' With Son at Daughter's Soccer Game

The 'Flip or Flop' star's ladylove spent some quality time with her boyfriend's adorable children over the weekend.

Tarek El Moussa's girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, spent some adorable quality time with the Flip or Flop star's young son while they cheered on his daughter at her big soccer game.

Tarek took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snapshot of Heather sitting in a comfy camping chair with 4-year-old Brayden sitting in her lap while playing on a phone.

"I just had to share this because it melts my heart :)" the proud father captioned the pic.

He went on to share the inspirational story of his 9-year-old daughter, Taylor, pulling off a spectacular win in her team's match against another team that "beat them bad last time."

"I’ve been working hard on tay’s mindset! She knows to go 110 percent until the whistle is blown and NEVER slow down," Tarek shared. "They won 1 to 0 yesterday and she scored the goal winning goal. She only scored because she never quit! She drove through 4 defenders who couldn’t stop her and got her team to the semi finals!!. Tay!!! Daddy loves you and it so proud of you!!

Tarek added, "And Mr. Handsome I’m glad you had fun chillin with @heatherraeyoung."

Heather also reflected on getting the chance to spend time with her boyfriend's adorable children in her own post on Instagram.

"Saturday’s are for soccer games!!! Taylor had a huge playoff game!!! Her team won, and Tay scored the only goal which got them the win!!! Yay!!," Heather wrote alongside the same snapshot Tarek shared. "While she played I bonded with handsome Bray."

"Being around the kids has brought me so much joy and taught me so much patience. Love my life!" she added. "@therealtarekelmoussa. Our life may not be perfect but it’s perfect with you."

Heather also said that she loves "being part of Tarek’s family" and that "from day one I was welcomed with open arms."

Tarek confirmed his relationship with Heather in August, and spoke with ET in September about how he introduced her to his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Anstead -- with whom he shares his two children.

The HGTV star opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier when he and Heather made their red carpet debut at the the A Very Brady Renovation premiere in Los Angeles, and he opened up about bringing his girlfriend and his ex-wife together without their knowledge during an impromptu meeting.

"It all worked out great. I kind of threw that at them last minute," El Moussa told ET. "I didn't tell her much. I was like, 'Hey, you're going to meet my friend' and 'Hey, you're going to meet my ex-wife.' I threw them together in the same room, next thing I knew they were talking about vegan food and running, so it worked out great."

Check out the video below to hear more from Tarek about how he "hit rock bottom" during his divorce, and how Heather helped him get his life back together.

