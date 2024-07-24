Tarek El Moussa Speaks Out About Ex Christina Hall's Divorce: ‘She’s Gonna Get Through This’

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall were married for seven years and share kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8. Her third husband Josh filed for divorce July 15

Lila Seeley/Getty; Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Joshua Hall, Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa is sending positive words to his ex-wife Christina Hall.

The reality star spoke in a video published by E! News about his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, whose husband Josh Hall filed for a dissolution of their marriage on July 15.

Accompanied by his wife Heather El Moussa, 36, Tarek, 42, told cameras that Christina, 41, will "get through this."

"I think life’s tough, s--t happens. I think she’s gonna get through this," Tarek said. "We’re here to support her. We got one shot at life, we gotta do what’s best for us. Whatever she needs, we’re here to help."

This marks the first time Tarek has spoken about Christina's divorce since the news broke last Tuesday.

Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa in 2022

Related: Christina Hall Is Back to Filming The Flip Off Without Estranged Husband Josh After Divorce News: Sources

Tarek and Heather also gave an update on their upcoming HGTV show, The Flip Off, in which they were supposed to star alongside Christina and Josh, 44, as the two couples compete to flip houses for profit.

The series was announced on May 15, two months before Josh filed for divorce. PEOPLE reported on Tuesday, July 23, that Christina had returned to filming without Josh.

Tarek said that he couldn't get into specifics about Josh's involvement in the show and whether or not their breakup would be part of it. "Interactions were fairly limited on camera," he said.

"The show's going to be a lot of fun." The Flip Off is expected to premiere in 2025.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina and Tarek, who starred together in Flip or Flop for 10 seasons, were married from 2009 until 2016. They share a daughter, Taylor, 13, and a son, Brayden, 8.



After their divorce, Christina married Ant Anstead in December 2018. She and the U.K-based. Wheelers and Dealers television star were together until September 2020. The pair share four-year-old son Hudson.

Following their breakup, Christina started dating Josh, an Austin-based realtor. They married on October 2021.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Josh and Christina Hall in 2023

Related: Christina Hall Deletes Post About 'the Price of Fame' Detailing Earliest Days of Romance with Husband Josh

According to Josh's divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, their date of separation was July 8 with the reason for the dissolution of their marriage stated as "irreconcilable differences." Additionally, Josh is requesting spousal support from Christina.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.