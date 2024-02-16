Target Building Partially Collapses Due to Slipping Hillside

A slipping hillside caused a Target store to partially collapse in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Drone footage recorded by Jacob Tyler Meadows on Wednesday, February 14 shows significant damage to the back of the store.

The hillside slip first prompted Target to close on February 2.

Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil told local media Thursday that Target officials plan to tear down the back section of the building.

No timeline was immediately provided on the demolition and when the store could reopen.

Nearby residents said they have received voluntary evacuation notices due to the slip, according to local media. Credit: Jacob Tyler Meadows via Storyful