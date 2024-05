Reuters Videos

STORY: Researchers hope it can help users cut down on sodium consumption and promote a healthier diet. Developed by Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings, the utensil works by passing a weak electric field to concentrate the sodium ion molecules on the tongue.This enhances the perceived saltiness of the food.Weighing 60 grams, the spoon runs on a rechargeable lithium battery.Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita co-developed the utensil."When you're eating low-salt foods some of that sodium comes into contact with your tongue but not all, so we use an electric current to attract the sodium to the tongue. Once you do that, lots of sodium is drawn to the tongue and gives the impression of a saltier flavor."Excess sodium intake is related to increased incidence of high blood pressure, strokes and other ailments.Kirin says the technology has particular significance in Japan, where the average adult consumes about 10 grams of salt per day.That’s double the amount recommended by the World Health Organization.Ai Sato is a researcher at Kirin:"Overall, Japanese people need to reduce their salt intake but it can be very hard to change the diet we're used to. We created this Electric Salt tool so they can adjust their salt intake and get used to lighter-tasting meals."Kirin plans to sell 200 of its Electric Salt Spoons online for roughly $127 apiece in May and a limited run at a Japanese retailer in June.The company is hoping for 1 million users globally within five years. Sales overseas will start in 2025.