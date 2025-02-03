Tariffs on Mexico put on one-month pause by Trump
The Trump administration's tariffs on Mexico are now on hold for at least one month after the presidents of each nation spoke Monday.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.
A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p
OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.
Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump early Monday morning about the forthcoming trade war that has the potential to inflict economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border — and they are expected to speak again later today.The Prime Minister's Office and the White House did not immediately release a readout of what was said on the call, but a spokesperson for Trudeau told CBC News they "spoke about trade and the border" and confirmed they will co
Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he
Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence
BRUSSELS (AP) — After three years spent trying to deter Russia from destroying Ukraine, European Union leaders grappled on Monday with possible responses to a major ally who appears determined to start a trade war or perhaps even seize part of their territory.
Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight ha
President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau launched a broadside at Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs late Saturday, telling him they will cost American jobs—and revealing that the new president is refusing to take his calls. The northern neighbor’s leader scoffed at Trump’s claim that he was acting because of fentanyl crossing the border, announced his own 25 percent tariffs, and warned Canada has “leverage” including its vast mineral resources and oil industry. Speaking hours after the Star-Spangle
Donald Trump's chaotic transition to the White House has already led to a series of mistakes, including freezing federal spending and blaming a plane crash on DEI policies, further dividing the nation and increasing his disapproval rating to 46 percent.
Representatives from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency threatened to call law enforcement on U.S. Agency for International Development staff who refused to give them access to the agency’s systems, according to a report. Sources who spoke to CNN said two security officials resisted the attempt by DOGE personnel, who wanted to view personnel files and security systems, as well as classified information that requires a security clearance. They held firm even amid threats from D
