Tarik Skubal dominates Phillies with seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings
DETROIT (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare third-inning triple play to snuff out a possible Detroit Tigers rally on Monday night.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once said he would “never” sign with the New York Yankees. “Not even dead,” he added in 2022. But with trade rumors now swirling and Guerrero alive and well, the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman has changed his tune on the Bombers. On Monday, the slugger was asked if he would reconsider his past comments if the Yankees tried to trade for him. While such a scenario faces an ...
If you’re looking for real estate on Lake Huron, you’ll have to dip deep into your wallet to score an NHL star's beachside property. A 13-acre Goderich-area estate owned by Stanley Cup champion Ryan O'Rielly, now with the Nashville Predators, is on the market for $7.9 million, a figure that broker Greg Dodds says makes it stand alone in the region. “I think the highest price listing we've seen is almost half of this on the lake, so there's just nothing to compare it to around here,” said Doods o
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has declined his player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, choosing to enter unrestricted free agency as one of the most intriguing players on the market.
Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP on Monday night despite Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Final loss to Florida, a nod to one of the greatest postseason performances in NHL history. McDavid, who was held without a point the final two games of the final, still led all playoff scorers with 42 points, five shy of the record of 47 set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985. “It’s an honor with the names on that trophy, but yeah,” McDavid said.
Dutch Olympic officials are keeping home two male and one female players from the golf competition in Paris because they believe their world ranking is too low for them to have a realistic chance against 60-player fields.
Fans of the family, including WNBA star Caitlin Clark, are following the vacation adventures on Instagram.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for the Senators' 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute, and Canada knocked off Peru 1-0 on Tuesday night in the Copa America for its first victory over a South American opponent in 24 years.
England have qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 after results on Monday night ensured they would finish the group stage as one of the best-performing third-place sides at a minimum.The Three Lions...
MUNICH (AP) — Danish soccer officials will seek out the fans who unfurled an offensive banner in the match against England and get them to pay the fine it has been hit with by UEFA.
"I would literally make them eat every word," the swim icon said as the rivalry between the two countries heats up ahead of the Olympics.
The 2024 NBA Draft starts on Wednesday night. Here's what experts project for all 30 picks in the first round.