Tarrant County authorities look for 82-year-old woman last seen in Fort Worth Friday

The Tarrant County Hospital District Police Department is looking for an 82-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning in Fort Worth and issued a Silver Alert.

Authorities are looking for Concepcion Herrera. She was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Friday at John Peter Smith Hospital, 1500 S. Main St. in Fort Worth.

She is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Herrera was last seen wearing a black or tan jacket, a black top and green pants.

She is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information about Herrera or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tarrant County Hospital District Police Department at 817-702-1424.

