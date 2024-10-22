Tarrant County reports one ballot did not correctly reflect voter’s choice for president

A printed ballot did not correctly reflect a voter’s choice for president on Monday, Oct. 21, the first day of early voting, according to Tarrant County.

When Tarrant County voters cast their ballot, they make their selections on a screen and then a paper ballot is printed for review. That paper ballot is then cast.

“In one reported instance, a voter reviewed their printed ballot and found it did not correctly reflect his choice for President. The original ballot was spoiled, and the voter re-marked a new ballot with his preferred choice reflected,” the county said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Tarrant County Elections has no reason to believe that votes are being switched by the voting system,” the news release states.

Helen Bundschu, a Republican election judge at the White Settlement Library, told the Star-Telegram that she hasn’t had issues with ballots changing. She said people can pick the wrong candidate if they’re not careful.

A video of a man describing a difference between his electronic selection for president and the candidate selected on his printed ballot has been making the rounds on social media. It was shared by Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French on Monday, Oct. 21.

In it, the man says, “I voted for one president. Checked it on the video screen. When I got the paper ballot, it had the other candidate’s name on it.”

French in a separate post says the incident in the video occurred in White Settlement.

The county has also identified a “labeling error” in which the election for “Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals” is labeled as “Railroad Commissioner” on the printed, paper ballot. The candidates are correctly displayed on both the screen and printed ballots, according to the county.



The labeling error will mot effect the results of either race, the county said.

The labeling issue and the instance of the paper ballot not reflecting the voter’s presidential choice have been reported to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, according to the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.