Task force created to address migrant surge
A task force has been created to address a surge in migration at the border.
A task force has been created to address a surge in migration at the border.
Texas police ripped apart the cab of a tractor trailer and pulled the truck's driver out after pursuing him in a slow highway chase that shut down the road for hours. (Dec. 27)
The socialite Ksenia Sobchak faces backlash despite her Putin ties after attending an infamous party in Russia.
The conservative attorney butted heads with Elie Honig over the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot.
The Republican presidential candidate faced intense backlash after she declined to identify slavery as the cause of the Civil War.
“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump reportedly said in 2002.
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a request by former President Trump to pause author E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against him while the Supreme Court considers his claim of immunity. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York issued a single-page denial of the appeal, two weeks after ruling…
MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. — A village councillor in Prince Edward Island has until Sunday to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves, or he will be forced to resign. P.E.I. Minister of Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz said in a statement Thursday that Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson has until Dec. 31 to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council. Robertson did not immediately respond to requests for co
Finland will be the first to suffer if there is an escalation between NATO and Russia, Moscow’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in an interview with the RIA Novosti propaganda outlet on Dec. 27.
A second group of Russian occupiers from the 71st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered on the Zaporizhzhya front, reporting mistreatment by the Russian command and significant losses, OC West Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.
Russian celebrities are issuing groveling apologies as they face major backlash to Anastasia Ivleeva's raunchy party.
A year into the war in Ukraine, a historian reflects on how it has affected the geopolitical environment.
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersFalsified Donald Trump elector certificates from Wisconsin and Michigan were “stuck in the mail” just days before Jan. 6, 2021, sparking a frantic Republican effort to get the paperwork to Washington D.C. in time, according to CNN. The network, which obtained texts, emails, and recordings of the situation courtesy of pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, found that campaign staffers enlisted the help of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and another Pennsylvania congressman, and even c
China's defence ministry lashed out at the United States on Thursday, a week after their top military officials resumed high-level talks, criticising its continued meddling in the Asia Pacific region and saying it maintained a "Cold War" mindset. Both sides had pledged at the talks to work towards restoration of contacts to avert miscalculation and misunderstanding, with the U.S. calling for "more work" to ensure military communications stayed open and reliable. But a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson took a more hawkish tone at the year's last regular press conference.
Rep. Tim Walberg traveled to Uganda to voice his support for the country's law that sentences people to death for "aggravated homosexuality."
Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped in his war against Ukraine or all of Europe will pay a much higher price, Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, said in an interview published on Wednesday. Sandu has long denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and singles out the Kremlin as the biggest threat facing her country, which lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. "You must understand that Putin will not stop unless he is stopped," Sandu told the Romania-based media group Veridica.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was asked at a New Hampshire town hall about the reason for the Civil War, and she didn’t mention slavery in her response. She walked back her comments hours later. Asked during Wednesday night's town hall in Berlin what she believed had caused the war — the first shots of which were fired in her home state of South Carolina — Haley talked about the role of government, replying that it involved “the freedoms of what people could
Former President Trump on Wednesday demanded the Maine secretary of state recuse herself from her upcoming decision on the former president’s ballot eligibility under the 14th Amendment, citing her past statements about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Unlike other states, where plaintiffs have sued over Trump’s eligibility in court, Maine’s system first allows the secretary…
The special counsel Jack Smith expressed concern that Trump could persuade a jury to let him go free, even if they knew he was guilty.
House Republicans are asking if Joe Biden obstructed their ongoing impeachment inquiry after Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena.
A move by Japan to provide Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine will have "grave consequences" for Russia-Japan ties, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Relations between Moscow and Tokyo, already difficult, have deteriorated sharply since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022. Japan has joined its Western allies in imposing sweeping economic sanctions on Russia.