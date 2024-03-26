Taskmaster apologises over live event mishap

Channel 4

Taskmaster has issued an apology to fans who were left out of the show's comedy night in New York despite having regular tickets.

Due to a "ticketing error," Taskmaster's sold-out live event at Rodney's Comedy Club in NYC on March 25 resulted in some fans being turned down at the door as the venue hit capacity.

Taking to Twitter/X, the official account for Channel 4's beloved comedy show apologised to disappointed ticket-holders and assured that refunds are being processed.

"Thank you to everyone who turned up at Rodney's Comedy Club to see us in New York tonight," the message on social media reads.

"We were surprised and overjoyed at the amount of you who turned up. Due to a ticketing error with the venue, more tickets were sold than the venue had capacity for.

"We tried to fit in as many as possible, and we're hugely sorry to anyone who had a ticket and couldn't get in."

Production promised Taskmaster will be back in the US soon and that those who were refused entry will be given priority tickets for upcoming events.

"We're processing refunds to those who couldn't get in as soon as we can as well as giving them priority tickets to the next event we do here," the statement continued. "We'll make it our task to come back to NY very soon!"

He’s standing on a crate. pic.twitter.com/WQ9o0lxAdO — Greg Davies (@gdavies) March 25, 2024

Taking to the comments section, fans who had tickets to the show urged Taskmaster to consider booking a bigger venue for their next event in the city, with one person writing: "Would definitely consider a larger venue next time regardless – glad to hear you're coming back!"

Rodney's Comedy Club is yet to comment on the incident.

Taskmaster airs and streams on Thursday nights at 9pm on Channel 4, where you can also stream previous series.

