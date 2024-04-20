Taskmaster hidden detail hints Nick Mohammed is really a vampire

Nick Mohammed carried out all of the Taskmaster location filming while dressed as a vampire. (Channel 4)

It's fair to say at this stage of the new series of Taskmaster that Nick Mohammed's impressively silly vampire costume is the star of the show. The Ted Lasso actor has completed every task while dressed as Count Dracula.

Of course, the Taskmaster team has decided to lean into this as much as possible. So much so in fact that, in several scenes, Mohammed's reflection has been digitally removed in a nod to vampires' famous absence from mirrors.

Twitter user Crafty Glass was one of several viewers to notice the sneaky little detail on social media, sharing an example of the editing trick. In this shot from a task involving rubber gloves, Alex Horne's reflection appears in a puddle, while Mohammed's has disappeared.

The team behind Taskmaster season 17 has pulled this trick at least once before, with a scene from the opening episode reflecting the scarecrow behind Mohammed, rather than the vampire himself.

This leaves open the possibility that Nick Mohammed is not a charming comedian and actor, but a real vampire who has been living among us. Perhaps it's time for Steve Pemberton — Mohammed's partner in the team tasks — to start worrying about his eventual fate.

Mohammed explained his costume choice when he appeared on the Taskmaster podcast with Ed Gamble this week. He admitted that nerves were the primary reason for his decision to raid the dressing-up box.

"I've never really done anything as me. I've either acted in scripted stuff or I've been [comedy alter ego] Mr Swallow in stuff, and things like that," said Mohammed. "I very, very rarely, unless it's to publicise something, go on as me. So I was a little bit nervous about that.

He added: "So I thought: 'Oh, it would be fun to sort of slightly hide behind something'. Even though it is just me in a Dracula outfit, that sort of instantly relaxed me, thinking: 'Oh, well, there's a costume and make-up, so I can treat it like it's fiction'."

Nick Mohammed and Steve Pemberton have been paired up for the team tasks on Taskmaster. (Channel 4)

Mohammed might well have regretted his choice in the end, admitting on the podcast that the outfit was "really impractical" when filming multiple tasks each day — as well as being incredibly warm.

However, the sacrifice is worth it to join the hall of fame of the best Taskmaster costumes, alongside Phil Wang's questionable Kill Bill jumpsuit, Daisy May Cooper's 'Achievement Woman', and Tim Vine's safari suit.

Taskmaster continues on Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 4.

