Taskmaster series 18 line-up in full

A new batch of comics put their task-cracking skills to the test

Its latest series may have only just ended but the Taskmaster waits for no one and has already instructed his loyal assistant, ‘Little’ Alex Horne, to gather some more comics to tangle with his tasks.

News that Taskmaster series 18 was heading our way was announced by Channel 4 shortly after series 17 had crowned its big winner. That outing saw Nick Mohammed, Steve Pemberton, John Robbins, Joanne McNally and Sophie Willan enter the Taskmaster house and try their best to lure points out of the show’s head honcho, Greg Davies.

We won’t get into winner-themed spoilers here. Instead, we’ll shift our focus onto the new challengers, each of whom will be vying for some all-important points in Taskmaster series 18.

Here’s what you need to know.

Alex Horne is back with even more tasks. (Channel 4)

Taskmaster series 18 doesn’t have a release date yet. However, when it does, you’ll find it on Channel 4, where it typically airs on Thursdays at 9pm. Viewers who miss episodes live will be able to catch up on the channel’s free streaming service.

While we don’t have a set release date, Taskmaster usually appears in March and September and while we’ve already had our March edition, it’s a safe bet we’ll see the show return again at some point this September.

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster series 18?

The first trailer for Taskmaster series 18 landed directly after the last series ended. In it, we caught a quick glimpse at the show’s new contestants undertaking a variety of tasks.

Watch it below:

Who is taking part in Taskmaster series 18?

A new series of Taskmaster means new comedians. Below you’ll find details of each contestant set to take part in the show’s next series.

Andy Zaltzman

Andy Zaltzman joins Taskmaster series 18. (Alamy)

Andy Zaltzman is a comedian and the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz. His extensive career on stage has been punctuated with work with fellow British-comic-turned-American TV host John Oliver on projects like The Department, Political Animal and The Bulge.

Babatunde Aléshé

Babatunde Aléshé went into the I’m a Celebrity jungle in 2022. (Getty for BAFTA)

Babatunde Aléshé is a British comedian and actor who many may recognise from his appearances on Doctor Who and another of Channel 4’s hit shows, Celebrity Gogglebox. In addition to appearing on programmes like The Weakest Link and Richard Osman’s House of Games, he’s also taken part in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Jack Dee

Lead Balloon star Jack Dee will go up against the Taskmaster. (Getty)

Jack Dee is a comedian and actor famous for his comically morose humour and deadpan delivery. Over the years, Dee has cultivated an impressive stand-up career, guested on countless shows like Have I Got News For You and Shooting Stars and even found success with his own show Lead Balloon.

Rosie Jones

Stand-up star Rosie Jones has appeared on QI and 8 Out of 10 Cats. (Getty)

British comedian, actress and writer Rosie Jones joins Taskmaster after carving out a stand-up career that’s seen her play to sell-out crowds while also appearing on some of the biggest TV shows going like QI and 8 Out of 10 Cats. What's more, a writer, she’s penned episodes of the hit show Sex Education.

Emma Sidi

Emma Sidi played Eleanor Higham in BBC sitcom Ghosts. (BBC/Monumental)

Emma Sidi is a stand-up comedian and actor who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and written for television, stage and radio. Viewers may recognise Sidi from her guest appearances in shows like Ghosts and Starstruck.

Taskmaster series 18 is coming soon.