Taskmaster series 19 reveals line-up including US star

Taskmaster has finally announced its cast for series 19, after fans were left fuming as the Channel 4 show's festive special ended without a line-up reveal.

The comedy panel game show – which is presented by Alex Horne and Greg Davies and sees contestants taking on various challenges - usually wraps its series with a trailer teasing the next run.

The 18th series ended in November but its special New Year Treat aired on Sunday, 29 December and fans were convinced it would include a peek at season 19. However, the credits rolled without a glimpse of it and viewers were not impressed.

Now, the full line-up has been unveiled - and it was worth the wait with some big name stars joining the series.

Who is in the Taskmaster series 19 line-up?

Jason Mantzoukas has been confirmed for the cast. (Getty Images)

The comedians taking part in the new series have been revealed, with the show's first US contestant included in the line-up.

Jason Mantzoukas, known for The League, The Dictator and Brooklyn Nine-Nine joins the cast, as previously predicted by one Reddit user who leaked the names of stars they claimed would be on the new series.

Presenter Alex Horne had appeared to hint at Mantzoukas previously, as he told Sunday Brunch per Virgin Radio: "We've got someone in the next series, series 19, from abroad, who's a big name overseas, which we've not done before. So yeah, there's always different avenues to go down. I'm going to tap into the Americans! Are you going to tap into the Americans?"

Ghosts star Mathew Baynton is in the line-up. (Getty Images)

Other stars on the leaked list have also been confirmed for the line-up, including podcaster Rosie Ramsey who is the wife of Chris Ramsey. He has already appeared on the 13th season where he came in second place.

Comedian and writer Fatiha El-Ghorri will join them, as will Ghosts and Horrible Histories star Mathew Baynton.

The cast is completed by actor and podcaster Stevie Martin, known for the series Starstruck.

A trailer for the series giving a sneak peek at what the cast will face has also been released.

When will Taskmaster series 19 air?

Davies and Horne hosted the premiere of the series in January. (Channel 4)

Taskmaster is expected to return on Channel 4 early in 2025, and Davies and Horne hosted the premiere of the series in New York in January but an exact air date has still not been confirmed.

The news of the US premiere was announced on Instagram, with the post saying: "Taskmaster returns to New York. Greg Davies and Alex Horne will host the world premiere of Taskmaster Season 19 at The Town Hall in New York on Tuesday 21st January 2025.

"As well as the first ever screening of the latest season, the event will include an on-stage interview with the Taskmaster and his assistant, as well as an exclusive task for the audience to take part in, giving a lucky few people the chance to compete in a real Taskmaster task and be judged and scored by the Taskmaster and his Little Assistant themselves."

What did Taskmaster viewers say about the festive special?

Martin Lewis took part in the 2023 festive special. (Getty for Bafta)

The episode saw former footballer David James, mathematician and presenter Professor Hannah Fry, All Saints star Melanie Blatt, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis and Royle Family star Sue Johnston being put through their paces.

Viewers tuning in posted messages on X saying it was a "great" festive instalment, but expressed disappointment that it didn't reveal the line-up for the new series.

"Wait, are we not finding out who is on the next series of Taskmaster tonight?!" one posted on X. "I need them to drop the series 19 cast names ASAP," said another viewer.

"Cast reveal pleeeeease!" pleaded someone else, as another fan posted: "Ohh I'm so disappointed now."

"Them not revealing it… It’s basically the worst thing to happen this year," remarked another fan.

"Nah are they taking the p***, been waiting since 18 finished for this to reveal who’s on 19 and it didn’t even show it," said another, adding a GIF of a man throwing something.

One irked fan penned: "Errrrr excuse you very much??? Where is the reveal?" "Great New Year special of Taskmaster but where was the S19 contestants reveal?" wrote somebody else.

Taskmaster series 19 is due to air in 2025.