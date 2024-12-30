Why wasn't there a Taskmaster series 19 trailer? What we know about new series

The comedy panel game show is due to return for a new series in 2025

Taskmaster fans were left fuming as the Channel 4 show's festive special ended without a series 19 reveal.

The comedy panel game show – which is presented by Alex Horne and Greg Davies and sees contestants taking on various challenges - usually wraps its series with a trailer teasing the next run. The 18th series ended in November but its special New Year Treat aired on Sunday, 29 December and fans were convinced it would include a peek at season 19.

However, the credits rolled without a glimpse of it and viewers were not impressed.

What did Taskmaster viewers say?

The episode saw footballer David James, mathematician and presenter Professor Hannah Fry, All Saints star Melanie Blatt, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis and Royle Family star Sue Johnston being put through their paces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewers tuning in posted messages on X saying it was a "great" festive instalment, but expressed disappointment that it didn't reveal the line-up for the new series.

"Wait, are we not finding out who is on the next series of Taskmaster tonight?!" one posted on X. "I need them to drop the series 19 cast names ASAP," said another viewer.

"Cast reveal pleeeeease!" pleaded someone else, as another fan posted: "Ohh I'm so disappointed now."

"Them not revealing it… It’s basically the worst thing to happen this year," remarked another fan.

"Nah are they taking the p***, been waiting since 18 finished for this to reveal who’s on 19 and it didn’t even show it," said another, adding a GIF of a man throwing something.

ADVERTISEMENT

One irked fan penned: "Errrrr excuse you very much??? Where is the reveal?" "Great New Year special of Taskmaster but where was the S19 contestants reveal?" wrote somebody else.

What do we know about series 19 of Taskmaster?

While nothing is official, one Reddit user has leaked the names of stars they claim will be on the new series.

It includes Mathew Baynton - who plays Deano in Gavin And Stacey - and US actor and comic Jason Mantzoukas, who is known for The League and The Dictator. Podcaster Rosie Ramsey is also said to be on the list, as are British comedians Stevie Martin and Fatiha El-Ghorri.

Mathew Baynton is rumoured to be taking part. (WireImage)

However, Channel 4 has yet to confirm the line-up.

Read more: Taskmaster

When will the new series of Taskmaster air?

Taskmaster is expected to return on Channel 4 early in 2025, and it is known that Davies and Horne will host the premiere of the series in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was announced on Instagram, with the post saying: "Taskmaster returns to New York. Greg Davies and Alex Horne will host the world premiere of Taskmaster Season 19 at The Town Hall in New York on Tuesday 21st January 2025.

"As well as the first ever screening of the latest season, the event will include an on-stage interview with the Taskmaster and his assistant, as well as an exclusive task for the audience to take part in, giving a lucky few people the chance to compete in a real Taskmaster task and be judged and scored by the Taskmaster and his Little Assistant themselves."

Yahoo has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Taskmaster series 19 is due to air in 2025.