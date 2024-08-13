Taskmaster star Jon Richardson lands new presenting role

Taskmaster's Jon Richardson has landed a new presenting role.

The comedian is joining Absolute Radio next month to host their Saturday morning show from 8am.

Some weeks Jon will be live from Absolute Radio’s London studios, while the rest of the time, he'll be hosting from his very own home-built studio in his garden pub.

Jon's morning slot will be followed by his friend Matt Forde's Rock ‘n’ Roll Football afternoon show. Matt and Jon co-host the Down the Dog podcast.

Jon said in a statement: "Since I was last on the radio, the only DJing I get to do is in the car with my daughter, so I’m looking forward to hearing from bands who aren’t The Wiggles or Mr Farts.

"I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to be part of people’s Saturday mornings and allowing my natural energy and enthusiasm for life to be shared with the Absolute Radio listeners.

"To have the opportunity to leave booby traps in the studio for Matt Forde to discover during his Rock ’n’ Roll Football show is an added bonus I intend to grasp with both hands."

In April, Jon and his wife Lucy Beaumont announced their divorce after nine years of marriage.

The couple began dating in 2013, meeting through comedian Roisin Conaty. The pair later got married in April 2015 before welcoming their only child, a daughter, a year after in September 2016.

In a statement, the couple said: "After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated," the statement began.

"We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways."

The pair asked for privacy for their daughter going forward, adding: "As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being.

"We will be making no further comment."

Taskmaster airs and streams on Thursday nights at 9pm on Channel 4, where you can also stream previous series.



