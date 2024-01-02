Taskmaster winner Mae Martin confirms relationship with reality star

Channel 4

Taskmaster star Mae Martin has gone Instagram-official with their new partner, Survivor winner Parvati Shallow.

Martin, who triumphed in the 15th season of Taskmaster, took to Instagram to share some snapshots taken with Shallow in which the pair hug and kiss.

"Parv's here, she's queer, Happy New Year," Martin wrote in the caption, adding pink, purple and blue heart emojis to recreate the bisexual flag.

The comedian also posted a short clip from a Ferris wheel car in which they pan to reveal Shallow, who winks at the camera.

Shallow, who won Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites in 2008 and will next appear on The Traitors US season 2, posted the same snapshots to her Instagram account, officially coming out as queer.

"We're here. We're queer. Happy new year," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji, a rainbow emoji and a trans flag emoji.

Before her relationship with Martin, Shallow, who's a yoga teacher and an author, dated fellow Survivor contestant John Fincher.

They married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year, with Shallow filing for divorce in 2021.

As for Martin, the Feel Good creator will next star in and oversee series Tall Pines for Netflix.

Comprised of eight episodes, the show is set in a bucolic yet sinister town and will be looking at the insidious "troubled teen industry", chronicling the struggles between generations.

"Tall Pines is a story I've been dying to tell for years, and I'm beyond excited for people to see what we have in store!" Martin said in a statement.

"It's going to be an insane roller coaster and so different to anything I've done before."



Tall Pines will stream on Netflix.



