Taskovski Acquires ‘Loss Adjustment,’ Observing Collision of Human Tragedy and Contemporary Art, Ahead of IDFA Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Taskovski Films Sales has acquired Miguel Calderón’s “Loss Adjustment,” ahead of its international premiere in the Envision Competition at International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam.

The film follows Pedro, a loss adjuster, who travels across Mexico investigating the causes of major catastrophes while dealing with corrupt “scavengers” who profit from human tragedy.

To escape the depravity and violence of his daily life, Pedro decides to immerse himself in a world he believes to be the opposite of his own: contemporary art.

He becomes obsessed with a photograph by artist Miguel Calderón, the image of a vulture, and purchases it, marking the beginning of his career as a collector. This encounter sparks a close friendship between Pedro and Miguel, leading their worlds to cross over.

Pedro becomes involved in a theater production, but his lack of experience, the repulsive character he must portray, and the actress’ contradictory seductive attitude plunge him into an identity crisis. The play takes a greater emotional toll on him than the tragic events he faces daily in his work.

As the worlds of art and loss adjustment collide, Pedro finds himself trapped in a paradox, unable to discern which of the two realms is more deceitful.

Calderón said: “’Loss Adjustment’ explores the intersection between human tragedy and contemporary art, two seemingly distant worlds that, when examined closely, reveal a shared complexity. At the heart of the story is Pedro, a Mexican loss adjuster, whose work exposes him to the corruption and brutality that follow in the wake of catastrophe. His job reflects the darker side of society, where exploitation thrives in the shadows of disaster.

“‘Loss Adjustment’ poses a larger question about the nature of identity: Can we ever truly escape the systems that bind us, or do we simply replace one form of deception with another?”

The film was produced by Andrea Paasch for La Tríada, Agustina Chiarino, and Calderón for La Tríada, and co-produced by Bocacha Films and Cactus Docs.

