Taste of Cincinnati, Reds game bring large crowds downtown on Memorial Day

The Canadian Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Davis Riley was practising a week before Colonial when he got an unsettling call that his older sister had a seizure at work, which led to the discovery of a tumour on her brain and surgery the next day. Riley wasn't even sure then that he would be able to, or even want to, play in the Charles Schwab Challenge. “When you have somebody that close to you, all the worst-case scenarios are going through your head," Riley said. "It was certainly a scary feeling thinking about