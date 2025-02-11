Tate McRae, Josh Ross lead nominees for country-loving 2025 Junos

Country musician Josh Ross, left, appears in a composite photo with pop singer Tate McRae. The two lead the nominations list for the 2025 Juno Awards. (Omar Vega/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images - image credit)

Alberta pop sensation Tate McRae and Nashville up-and-comer Josh Ross lead the list of nominees with five apiece for the 2025 Junos, which were released on Tuesday and highlight the rise of both country and Punjabi music in the Canadian mainstream.

McRae isn't exactly a newcomer to the Junos field, though she has seen stratospheric success in a relatively short span of time. Since her first nomination in 2021, she's never been left off the board — though she only managed to take home her first statues in 2024.

This year, she's vying in many of the top awards to be given out in Vancouver on March 30. Her 2023 album Think Later and its single Exes put her in the running for fan choice, single, artist, album and pop album of the year.

She is competing in the album category against a linguistically diverse group of candidates. Roxane Bruneau's Submergé is a French-language release and Sukha's Undisputed is Punjabi, while Elisapie, who won 2024's trophy for contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year, is nominated for Inuktitut, her album in that same language.

ADVERTISEMENT

McRae's explosive rise is perhaps slightly eclipsed by fellow album of the year nominee Josh Ross. After his first nomination last year — for fan choice — the country star's single (Single Again) and album (Complicated) have him up for all the same categories as McRae, only swapping the "pop" album category for country.

Josh Ross wins single of the year during the CCMA Awards in Edmonton on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Josh Ross wins single of the year during the Canadian Country Music Awards in Edmonton on Sept. 14, 2024. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

It comes after his surprise win at the Country Music Association awards in the U.S., and big wins at the Canadian Country Music Awards in late 2024. It also presages a seeming invasion of country music throughout the Junos' setlist: four out of the 10 fan choice nominees are country or country-adjacent, while a fifth (Shawn Mendes) was honoured this year largely on the strength of his country-influenced single Why Why Why.

Mendes is up for three additional awards: single, artist and pop album of the year (Shawn). That ties him for the second-most nominations with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), who is up for fan choice, artist, songwriter and single of the year (Timeless feat. Playboi Carti).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesfaye previously announced that his most recent album (Hurry Up Tomorrow, which was released in January) would be his last under the Weeknd moniker. He will be eligible for more nominations for Hurry Up Tomorrow next year. If he were to win all four of the categories he is nominated in this year, he would become the Junos' most awarded artist of all time. He currently boasts 22 wins, just behind Anne Murray's 25.

The Weeknd performs onstage during the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd performs onstage during the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nominees in key categories:

Tiktok Juno fan choice: Bbno$, Dean Brody, Jade Eagleson, Josh Ross, Karan Aujla, Les Cowboys Fringants, Preston Pablo, Shawn Mendes, Tate McRae, The Weeknd.

Artist of the year: Josh Ross, Kaytranada, Shawn Mendes, Tate McRae, The Weeknd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Album: Inuktitut, Elisapie; Complicated, Josh Ross; Submergé, Roxane Bruneau; Undisputed, Sukha; Think Later; Tate McRae.

Single: Single Again, Josh Ross; Winning Speech, Karan Aujla; Why Why Why, Shawn Mendes; Exes, Tate McRae; Timeless, The Weeknd (feat. Playboi Carti).

Group: Crash Adams, Mother Mother, Spiritbox, Sum 41, the Beaches.

His nomination count matches another huge artist making a showing at this year's Junos. Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter shows up four times in the Junos shortlist — though with none of the nominations geared toward the singer herself.

Instead, four Canadians are up for the work they contributed to Beyoncé's Grammy-winning country album. Calgary-born Lowell and Ontario's Nathan Ferraro are in the running for songwriter of the year (non-performer) for some of the album's biggest tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jack Rochon and Shawn Everett are in the running for Jack Richardson producer of the year for the Cowboy Carter songs II Hands II Heaven, Protector and Jolene; and II Most Wanted, respectively.

WATCH | Cowboy Carter and country's renaissance for Black artists:

Lowell and Ferraro's "non-performing" songwriter category is a new one, and among a raft of shifted categories for 2025's show. Also new this year is "South Asian music recording of the year," which is meant to highlight homegrown talent inspired by that region's genres, including Punjabi and Bollywood music.

Among its nominees are AP Dhillon (The Brownprint), Jonita Gandhi (Love Like That) and Karan Aujla, who last year became the first Punjabi artist to win fan choice. Aujla is nominated in the South Asian music category for Tauba Tauba, and is also nominated for fan choice and single of the year (Winning Speech). Dhillon is also up for songwriter and breakthrough artist or group of the year — a category that was merged for this year.

Artists Sukha and AR Paisley help round out the Punjabi artists nominated in that category. Also nominated for breakthrough is Palestinian Canadian artist Nemahsis, who told CBC's Q that she was dropped by her label in 2023 for posting pro-Palestinian content on her social media accounts. She is nominated as an independent artist.

Breakthrough artist or group of the year: Alexander Stewart, AP Dhillon, AR Paisley, Chris Grey, Ekkstacy, Nemahsis, Owen Riegling, Sukha, Tony Ann, Zeina.

Songwriter: Abel Tesfaye, AP Dhillon, Jessie Reyez, Mustafa, Nemah Hasan.

Songwriter (non-performer): Evan Blair, Lowell, Nathan Ferraro, Shaun Frank, Tobias Jesso Jr.

Rap album: 96 Miles from Bethlehem, Belly; Luke's View, Classified; The Flower That Knew, DijahSB; See You When I See You, Dom Vallie; Red Future, Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Pop album: Bleeding Heart, Alexander Stewart; If This Is It..., Jamie Fine; Anywhere But Here, Preston Pablo; Shawn, Shawn Mendes; Think Later, Tate McRae

Country album: The Compass Project — West Album, Brett Kissel; Dallas Smith, Dallas Smith; Complicated, Josh Ross; Nobody's Born With a Broken Heart, MacKenzie Porter; Going Home, Tyler Joe Miller.

Unchanged this year are the reggae recording, and children's and Christian/gospel album categories. While Junos organizers initially announced those categories would be put on "hiatus," a backlash prompted them to reinstate all three — while maintaining their decision to exclude the international album category.

The children's album nominees also feature what is quickly becoming the Juno's most youthful mainstay. Romeo Eats (real name Romeo Aniello) now boasts his third Juno nomination, since becoming the youngest-ever nominee at four years old in 2022 and the youngest-ever winner the following year.

When it comes to exclusions, eagle-eyed fans may notice the absence of certified lover boy and Super Bowl talking point Drake. Despite releasing multiple tracks in his infamous feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar, Drake is once again absent from Junos lists — an unsurprising omission, since the God's Plan artist stopped submitting his music for consideration in 2018.

Also absent from this year's lists are Arkells for group of the year. As the most awarded group ever in that category, with six wins, it's a notable exclusion. Since 2010, they have only been left off the short list four times.

Rockers Sum 41 are up for the award, however, and are also scheduled to give their final performance as a band at the Vancouver show. B.C.'s Michael Bublé is hosting the ceremonies for the third time, and will share the stage with fellow hometown nominees Peach Pit, Ekkstacy, Tobias Jesso Jr., Mother Mother, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and more.

Boi-1da is set to receive the International Achievement Award and Sarah Harmer the 2025 Humanitarian Award.

The show will broadcast March 30 at 8 pm ET/5pm PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's YouTube page.