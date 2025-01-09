Tattered US Flag Waves Outside Altadena Golf Course Destroyed by Eaton Fire

Buildings at the Altadena Golf Course were reduced to smoldering ruins on January 8, after the fast-moving Eaton Fire tore through the Los Angeles County neighborhood.

The nine-hole golf course near Pasadena that opened in 1910 was ravaged by the Eaton Fire, which spread to over 10,000 acres on Wednesday.

This footage filmed by Johnny Eusebio, PGA, who is the general manager of Altadena Golf Course, shows the clubhouse and sheds razed to the ground, with equipment like golf carts and batteries completely destroyed.

The video shows the American flag marking the front entrance to the golf club, as it waved in burnt tatters from the pole.

According to Cal Fire, the Eaton Fire had spread to at least 10,000 acres as firefighters worked “aggressively to slow the spread” of the fire “under extreme conditions.” At least five people were killed in the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Times. Credit: Johnny Eusebio via Storyful

