Tax cuts are once again stalled at Oklahoma Capitol ahead of regular session
Mega-cap tech earnings, a Fed policy meeting, and the January jobs report will be inputs for the stock market next week.
Swiss solar panel maker Meyer Burger is facing the brunt of competition from China and is warning it may have to close its loss-making production plant in Germany unless the government steps in with financial support. "Chinese manufacturers are deliberately selling goods in Europe far below their own production costs," chief executive Gunter Erfurt told Reuters. "They can do this because the solar industry in China has been strategically subsidised with hundreds of billions of dollars for years."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell will enter this week's Federal Reserve meeting in a much more desirable position than he likely ever expected: Inflation is getting close to the Fed's target rate, the economy is still growing at a healthy pace, consumers keep spending and the unemployment rate is near a half-century low. A year ago, most economists had envisioned a much darker outlook. As the Fed raised interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades to fight high inflation, most economi
Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken to gloating about Russia’s resistance to international sanctions and its supposed economic resilience, despite the best efforts of the United States and its G7 partners to choke off Moscow’s oil revenues and starve it of military technology.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Sunday for the European Union to complete its creation of a banking and capital markets union so the bloc can compete with the U.S. and China for new technologies. Scholz told a conference in Berlin for European delegates of his Social Democrats (SPD) party that this was a key issue for economic growth and the creation of jobs in Europe. The single market is far too fragmented, especially when it comes to financial issues, which is why the EU, with more than 400 million inhabitants, is unable to make full use of its power, he said.
The Federal Reserve is likely to leave the door open to a March rate cut this week without giving a decisive signal. Inflation has dropped rapidly.
Bond investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to drop its bias toward hiking interest rates at a policy meeting this week to prepare the market for what could be multiple rate cuts this year and the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Portfolio managers have increased bets on long-duration U.S. Treasuries ahead of the meeting, reflecting expectations that yields on those securities will decline as the U.S. central bank moves toward cutting rates. The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with some investors seeing a possibility that it could ramp up its dovish tone after it was perceived to have pivoted from a tightening policy outlook at its meeting last month.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined three of her colleagues in pushing for the Federal Reserve to "reverse the troubling rate hikes" that surged rent costs.
Indian government bond yields were flattish at the start of the week, as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision and the domestic budget announcement for directional cues. India's benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.1757% as of 10:05 a.m. IST, on Monday, following its previous close at 7.1760%. Bond yields eased marginally after benchmark bond saw strong demand at the last auction ahead of the budget announcement on Feb. 1.
Toronto's new mayor appears headed for a budget showdown with the city's police service as she grapples with a massive deficit and pressure to address emergency call response times.You've probably heard the debate over Toronto's police budget — and who you've heard about it from makes a big difference. Here's the core of the debate: The Toronto Police Service wants $20 million added to their nearly $1.2-billion budget for this year. City staff – to be clear, civil servants and not elected counci
Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc's budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU's financial and military support for Kyiv and maintained close ties with the Kremlin since Russia's invasion of neighbouring in Ukraine in February 2022. He previously blocked a revision of the EU budget that included the Ukraine aid, prompting its leaders to come up with a plan B and call an emergency summit.
Brussels blackmails Budapest “like there is no tomorrow, despite the fact that we have proposed a compromise,” the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director Balázs Orban wrote on X (Twitter) on Jan. 29 in response to a Financial Times report that the EU threatens to hit Hungary’s economy if Viktor Orbán vetoes Ukraine aid.
The big questions for investors in Asia this week are whether the rebound in sentiment towards China is sustained, and whether the Federal Reserve vindicates or cools the growing belief in markets that it will soon start cutting U.S. interest rates. The Fed decision and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference on Thursday will dominate proceedings, and the biggest market-moving event in Asia is potentially the release of Chinese purchasing managers index data. Asian markets go into the week with their tails up.
Israel's sovereign credit rating could be cut if the war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas expands to other fronts, but if this does not happen it should be able to weather the war's economic fallout if it makes needed budget changes to offset higher spending, an S&P Global Ratings director said. S&P in October affirmed Israel's 'AA-' rating but revised Israel's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing risks that the Israel-Hamas war could spread more widely with a more pronounced impact on the economy and security situation in the country. "The negative outlook on the ratings implies that we currently see at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade over the next one to two years," said Maxim Rybnikov, director of EMEA Sovereign & Public Finance Ratings at S&P, told Reuters in e-mailed comments.
U.S. Treasury yields slid on Monday at the start of a busy week that includes potentially market-moving jobs data and a Federal Reserve decision after the Treasury Department said it would need to borrow less than its previous estimates. The Treasury also announced it expects to borrow $202 billion in the second quarter, as it projects a cash balance of $750 billion at the end of June. In late afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year yield was down 9.4 basis points to 4.066%.
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with volume less than the average, as bond investors looked to a slew of events and data this week that will determine where interest rates are headed this year. Investors are bracing for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision and statement on Wednesday and U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. There are no fireworks expected in terms of the rate decision where the Federal Reserve is seen holding interest rates steady, but some investors believed the U.S. central bank could drop its hiking bias.
Investing.com -- It’s set to be an action-packed week in markets with the Federal Reserve’s first meeting of the year, a flurry of big tech earnings and the latest U.S. jobs report. The Bank of England also holds its first policy meeting of 2024 while data out of China is expected to remain gloomy. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.