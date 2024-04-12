Tax deadline quickly approaching
Start tracking down those W2's, the tax deadline is coming.
Start tracking down those W2's, the tax deadline is coming.
Get Rich Quick Former president Donald Trump's "Truth Social" bid is continuing its decline. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns the far-right social media platform, have slid almost 30 percent over the last five days, wiping out even more of Trump's personal stake. The group merged with a blank check acquisition […]
The legendary billionaire investor claimed he "conquered envy."
When it comes to advisor fees, there are two numbers to keep in mind: 1% and 0.02%. The first is the average fee that financial advisors tend to charge. If you are looking for comprehensive financial management, in general you should expect to pay about 1%. The second is a representative fee for a well-indexed […] The post I Have $2.2 Million Invested With My Advisor Who Charges a 1% Fee. Am I Paying Too Much? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
A brazen cyber-heist of $14.2 million has sparked a bizarre court battle between one of Canada's largest banks and one of the country's biggest cryptocurrency services business.Nearly three months after hackers wired millions out of Canadian Western Bank's accounts payable system, a B.C. Supreme Court judge unfroze accounts this week belonging to Aquanow — the Vancouver-based digital platform the thieves used to convert the money into Bitcoin.The ruling comes after unusual and highly secretive p
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford said on Thursday it will begin shipping to North American dealers 144,000 of its redesigned F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks that it built but held back until now in an effort to head off quality problems. Ford said it also will restart shipments this month of F-150 Lightning electric trucks which it had halted in February. Ford this week cut prices of some variants of the Lightning by as much as $5,500.
These are tough times for two big US dollar store chains. In the past month, Family Dollar said it will close nearly 1,000 stores and 99 Cents Only said it will go out of business.
These Canadian stocks have the potential to consistently grow their earnings and dividend payouts in all market conditions. The post 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The chaotic debut of Trump Media & Technology Group has captivated market participants, as its shares went on a wild ride in which the company's valuation soared to $9 billion before tumbling. The stock's gyrations have drawn traders hoping to profit from its wild swings and caused sharp fluctuations in the net worth of former President Donald Trump, a majority shareholder. Shares of Trump Media last stood at $32.41, some 54% lower than the price they started trading at on March 26.
"The Fed is going to find itself backed into a corner where they need to cause a recession if they're going to hold that 2% inflation target."
It's difficult to predict where a particular stock may be in the next three to five years, but in some cases, you can make an educated guess about its direction shortly. The post Where Will Algonquin Power Be in 3 Years? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
It's hard to pick a winner in the stock market today. With so many sophisticated market participants and the wide availability of high-quality data on publicly traded companies, the probability of...
Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these two dividend stocks are ideal for retirees. The post Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks With High Yields to Buy for 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Shares of this stock are soaring, up 486% in the last five years. But this small-cap stock has a lot more room to run as it expands its business. The post Check Out This Soaring Stock up 486% in 5 Years — With More Gains Likely to Come appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
As a senior, you benefit from finding smart ways to cut expenses and stretch your income. But you might not consider that your age could qualify you for tax deductions, credits and exemptions or...
Financial stress is fairly common in America, so don't think you're alone if you're worried about your money. Check Out: How To Triple Your Savings: 8 Proven Techniques for Financial Success Learn...
Interest in gold has increased since Costco began selling the metal in October. The market for it hasn't been affected by the warehouse giant's entry.
As Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup doubles down on its electric vehicle business with ambitious global expansion plans, it faces growing financial risks stemming from loss-making unit VinFast Auto. VinFast's rapid growth has hinged on sales to affiliated companies that are set to continue this year, according to Reuters' analysis of a recent securities filing and information provided by the firm, as it struggles to attract retail buyers and faces weakening global EV demand. The findings also underscore the risks for parent Vingroup, as VinFast lost a combined $5.7 billion over the past three years.
Investors were bracing for a wholesale inflation print, after a surprise uptick in CPI shook markets and undermined bets on interest-rate cuts.
Dividend stocks dominate the TSX. Amid the large-cap aristocrats, this mid-cap 6.71% dividend stock could diversify your portfolio. The post TSX Domination: The 6.71% Dividend Stock to Watch appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
When you file your taxes, there are many things you need to know so that you can file an accurate return with the largest allowable refund. Understanding whether you should take the standard or...