Your tax dollars for Texas religious schools mean you pay churches you don’t attend | Opinion

Do you want your money to indoctrinate kids in a religion you do not agree with?

Education choice

If Cynthia M. Allen were as committed to religious freedom as she contends that Vice President Kamala Harris is not, she would not be want my tax dollars to be rerouted from public education to the Catholic (and other) institutions she supports to indoctrinate kids in a religion I do not agree with. (Oct. 30, 13A, “Harris is all in on abortion but spurns religious freedom”)

And, no, don’t say that parents would just have the option to send their kids to a school of their choice with their tax dollars. I have no children in school, but I still pay for public education. My taxes would be distributed into a system supporting the religions of others.

- J.B. Edenfield, Fort Worth

Violent reality

Headline from The Wall Street Journal: “ Police snipers and drone patrols: the new reality for US election workers.” This horrible reality has been foisted on us illegitimately by Donald Trump and his “stop the steal” sycophants. It’s been proved time and again the 2020 election was free and fair. Trump lost.

When U.S. citizens experience any fear voting , our democracy is indeed under attack.

- Graham Donathan, Benbrook

Abortion ban

Those who wish to deny Sen. Ted Cruz’s part in Texas’ abortion ban are disingenuous. Cruz was instrumental in laying the groundwork that permitted our state’s ban.

In 2016, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Cruz, signed a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying they would oppose any Supreme Court nomination from President Barack Obama. During Donald Trump’s term, Cruz voted to confirm the appointments of justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett’s confirmation came just eight days before the 2020 presidential election. Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett all voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The above actions proved Cruz not only is a partisan opponent to reproductive freedom but a hypocrite as well.

- Bettye Parker, Trophy Club

Allred wrong

Campaign ads need to be fact-checked. Colin Allred’s ads are full of distortions. Either he does not know the Constitution or he is using George Soros’ staff to write his ads. A U.S. senator does not make laws just for Texans, as he accused Sen. Ted Cruz of doing. The state abortion law can be changed if that is the will of the people of Texas.

- Lance Bachran, Waxahachie

Cruz reliable

As Texans prepare for crucial elections, we must rally behind strong conservative leadership. Sen. Ted Cruz embodies the values that Texans hold dear — defending the Constitution, protecting the unborn and promoting economic growth. He is a champion of tax cuts that fuel job creation, a constant advocate of a strong, secure border and a firm opponent of government overreach.

In contrast, Colin Allred supports liberal policies that would harm our energy sector, increase taxes and weaken border security. Allred’s stances on gun control and lenient immigration rules threaten the freedoms we cherish.

Cruz fights for Texas jobs, energy independence and the constitutional rights of every citizen. It’s time for voters to stand with leaders who prioritize smaller government and personal liberty.

- Diane Hill, Garland

Allred for justice

I’m voting for Colin Allred because I want a senator who will protect women’s reproductive rights instead of one who would force a 10-year-old child to give birth to her rapist’s baby. I’m voting for Allred because he would support gun-safety legislation so parents wouldn’t have to worry that their child’s entire class might be massacred by someone with an assault rifle. Allred would strengthen our power grid, unlike Sen. Ted Cruz, who fled to sunny Cancun during the worst winter storm in Texas history.

But most important, I’m voting for Allred because he wants to preserve our 248-year-old democracy, while Cruz supports a lying, immigrant-hating dictator wannabe in Donald Trump.

- Sharon Austry, Fort Worth