New tax portal launches, delays refunds

It's tax time, but some Marylanders' refunds are delayed due to the launch of a new, self-service, online tax filing portal about two weeks ago. According to the state comptroller, 100,000 Marylanders filed their 2023 tax returns early this year, but there has been a delay in cutting refund checks due to the launch of Maryland Tax Connect. Larry Zwick owns a small business in Catonsville that has two locations and six employees. Zwick told 11 News he is frustrated as he tries to figure out how to pay his business taxes this month using the new system.