Tax rally held downtown

A group once again rallied against the carbon tax on April 27 in the same park across from the Civic Centre as earlier in the month.

Kelsey Bennett, one of the organizers of the event, gave the opening remarks, sharing some of the experiences she’s had over the past few years. While the purpose of the rally was to voice discontent with the Carbon Tax, Bennett also shared her concerns about the World Health Organization Treaty that will be discussed at the upcoming Geneva Health Forum Conference at the end of May.

“How do we combat this?” she asked the gathered crowd of about 30 people. “We need to come together. It’s about unity.”

After her words, Bennett opened the mic to any other resident that wished to share their stories.

One woman spoke about the importance of educating those around them because they feel that the country’s main source of information, news media, does not always accurately portray the facts about certain government decisions.

Bennett says the reason for the protests isn’t just to be heard by the government, but to also alert others in the community who may be unaware of what is going on.

“It’s about sharing education with folks and making sure they’re aware because we don’t truly receive information that is so critical to our future,” says Bennett.

Like their first rally on April 1, the protestors had the option of joining a convoy that travelled to meet up with other protestors outside of the community.

Bennett also asked the attendees to write letters to the men awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to murder RCMP officers during the Coutts border protests in February 2022. She says that the men could probably use something to lift their spirits, and writing them a letter was one way to do it.

She says at the end of the day, it’s not about what side people are on, but rather it’s about unity and coming together as a province and providing an example of what can be accomplished with respectful conversation.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press