Taxi drivers oppose penalty point scheme

Plans to introduce a penalty point system for taxi drivers has been met with opposition from the sector.

The scheme would see Cumberland Council penalise drivers for not complying with their licence, smoking in their vehicle, playing loud music and not displaying the correct signs, among other offences.

The local authority launched a consultation on the plans earlier this year and its regulatory committee is now considering amendments in light of feedback.

One response said the scheme was "completely unnecessary" and would lead to an "excessive amount" of time being spent dealing with complaints.

A report prepared ahead of the regulatory committee meeting on Monday said "the majority" of those responding called for the scheme to be scrapped.

The council wants to press ahead with implementing a penalty point system, but highlighted some areas for amendment and the need for more details on procedures.

Its proposal was based on the scheme introduced by the now-defunct Carlisle City Council, which was merged with Allerdale and Copeland councils to form Cumberland Council in 2023.

Threat of complaints

One response to the consultation said the penalty point system did not give "any space for human error".

"Small issues that can easily be ironed out in a matter of seconds or minutes should not impose the threat of penalty points or revocation of operators' licences," it said.

They added the "threat" of points may deter drivers from being open with licensing staff, while they preferred to work "hand in hand".

Another response raised concerns about the potential for "vindictive" complaints about competitors, "with the intention of putting other operators or certain drivers off the road".

One response was in favour of the scheme, but said it would only work "as long as there is someone to enforce it".

Hundreds sign petition

Some amendments to the original draft have already been proposed, including the requirement for drivers to adhere to a dress code and restrictions on licensing cars older than 10 years.

The committee will be asked to approve the amendments next week, with a view to considering a new version of the penalty point system in January.

About 100 people had attended consultation events and responses sent to the council included one from a trade association with 150 members.

A petition with 1,500 signatures could not be considered as part of the consultation, the authority said, as petitions were dealt with through a different process.

However, an update on its outcome would be given at the January meeting.

