Taxpayers could face ‘astronomic’ £200bn cost of Labour’s migration failure, Badenoch warns

Kemi Badenoch has called for Labour to take action to ‘end the conveyor belt to a precious British passport’

Kemi Badenoch has warned that taxpayers could face an “astronomic” bill of more than £200 billion because of Labour’s failure to tackle mass migration.

The Tory leader said that Labour’s “lax approach” would see Britain carry on subsidising low-paid foreign workers and their dependents.

Mrs Badenoch was responding to a think tank report which found households face a long-term bill of £8,200 each to fund extra services for 800,000 recent arrivals.

The Centre for Policy Studies has calculated that more than 800,000 migrants who came to Britain between 2021 and 2024 could permanently settle in the UK.

It said the cumulative bill for the extra services and benefits they require, compared with the taxes they would pay, would come to £243 billion over their lifetimes.

Mrs Badenoch said the findings showed that Labour needed to take action to “end the conveyor belt to a precious British passport”.

Mrs Badenoch added: “This new research shows that, if the Government stubbornly refuses to adopt our plan, British taxpayers could be lumbered with an astronomic cost.

“The country simply can’t afford the Labour Party’s lax approach to immigration.

“I sincerely hope that Labour MPs recognise the strength of public feeling on this issue. I don’t just understand the anger at the levels of immigration, I share it.”

Mrs Badenoch said ministers should slash that cost by adopting her plan to bar jobless and low-paid migrants from securing indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

In her first major policy announcement last week Mrs Badenoch said migrants should only become eligible for ILR after 10 years in the UK, rather than five.

Under the plans migrants would only be granted indefinite leave if they had been working, claimed no benefits and were “net contributors” to the Exchequer over that decade.

The CPS research estimated that in a “middle scenario” 801,000 recently arrived migrants would be granted permission to permanently settle in the UK by 2040.

Its experts calculated that of those 801,000, more than 600,000 of them would be “low-wage” meaning they would end up being subsidised by UK taxpayers.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) states that low-wage migrants who earn £18,500 – or half the average salary – cost the state some £500,000 if they arrive in their late 20s and live until 80.

A separate report by the Centre for Migration Control published on Sunday projected that a quarter of the UK population will be foreign-born in 2035.

The think tank found that if current trends continue the number of first-generation migrants will rise from 11.4 million in 2023 to 18.3 million by the middle of the next decade.

That would see the proportion of the population born overseas rise from 17 per cent to 24 per cent.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, told The Telegraph that Labour was having to “clear up their mess” after net migration shot up to record levels under the Tories.

Downing Street will go on the offensive over small boats this week amid concern among Labour MPs that it has allowed the Tories and Reform to dominate the migration vote.

The Government is planning a campaign on deportation flights and will publish photographs and videos of migrants being detained and forcibly removed from the UK.

Ministers will also attack both Right-wing parties for voting against a new law, to be debated by MPs on Monday, that will create extra powers to tackle people smuggling.

The Tories have criticised the plans and will try to force a vote to amend the proposed law to include restrictions on low-paid migrants’ rights to settle in Britain.

Yvette Cooper has said Labour is ‘clearing up their mess’ referring to mistakes made towards migration under the Tories - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

In an early sign of a more combative approach Ms Cooper last night accused Mrs Badenoch of “siding with criminal gangs” by opposing the legislation.

The Home Secretary told The Telegraph: “It is unbelievable and irresponsible that the Tories are planning to vote against counter-terror style powers this week.

“They need to explain why they are choosing to side with criminal gangs rather than supporting the new powers that law enforcement tell us they need.”

Labour is internally split over how to deal with the rise of Reform, which overtook the governing party in a major opinion poll for the first time last week.

Some backbenchers are calling on Sir Keir Starmer to take a more robust approach to migration, including a sharper focus on deportation flights.

But others are urging Downing Street not to try and match Nigel Farage’s rhetoric on border controls, warning that doing so will only play into his hands.

One MP said there was “a pretty ferocious debate going on” from the backbenches right up to the Cabinet table on how to take on Reform on immigration.

Another added that whilst the Government was “making progress” on tackling illegal migration it was failing to win over voters because of “s--- communications”.

Graham Stringer, a Greater Manchester MP, said voters were “really angry” about the small boats.

He added: “For simply electoral purposes Labour needs to do something.”

Mr Stringer also said the party needed to come to terms with the strain that huge arrivals of largely low-paid foreign workers was putting on public services.

“Labour needs to have long-term plans to reduce immigration, certainly poor immigration, dramatically otherwise we won’t have a welfare state” he said.

However, another MP said: “It’s a mistake to track further to the Right on the culture wars. All the Government does by pursuing that policy is to legitimise Reform.

“We are trailing behind Reform because the Government has no clear agenda to tackle the underlying social and economic issues, especially the cost-of-living crisis.”

Another said there was a risk of “fighting on Reform’s terrain” but warned that ministers couldn’t “box away” immigration as a problem.

“In areas like mine where we have far more than our fair share of hotel accommodation, there are a number of problems associated with that that need to be confronted,” they said.

Ms Cooper is keen to highlight that she has overseen the deportation of more than 16,400 illegal migrants and criminals since last July, which is the highest number since 2017.

The removals have been little publicised until now, whilst Reform has experienced a surge in support by attacking Labour as weak on border controls.

It comes amid doubt that the “smash the gangs” policy is working, with the Government’s own impact assessment raising doubts over the effectiveness of some of the new measures in the Border Security Bill.

The document predicted that reforms, including the strengthening of Serious Crime Prevention Orders, would only lead to a handful of prison sentences per year.

At the same time newly released charts show that only one position has been filled on the Government’s Border Security Command body.

The documents, published under transparency rules, show only the director general post has been created since Labour came to office in July.

Mike Tapp, the MP for Dover, said Labour now has “significant results on immigration to amplify” after inheriting “open borders” from the Tories.

“Already, in just six months, we’ve established the Border Security Command and deported a record 16,400 who shouldn’t be here,” he said.

“The Tories have no plan and Reform just say things but put no thought into it. It’s easy in opposition to talk, but we are focused on delivery.”

Home Office officials said many of the powers being introduced were “world-first” meaning it was unknown how they would be used by the police and courts.

A spokesman for the department said the legislation would “enhance our ability for earlier and faster interceptions against these vile people-smuggling gangs”.