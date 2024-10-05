Taxpayers’ money used to fund ‘anti-racist’ public artworks in Wales

The Welsh Government has pledged to make the nation ‘anti-racist by 2030’ - Photodisc

The Welsh Government will hand out grants to build “anti-racist” public artworks in order to set the “right historic narrative”.

Labour has committed to making Wales “anti-racist by 2030”and issued advice on hiding or removing controversial statues of “old white men”.

Organisations will be able to claim between £3,000 and £15,000 in grant funding per project to create new artworks projecting the correct “narrative” and providing a “decolonised” view of history.

The Tories branded the grants “utter nonsense” and said taxpayers have been left paying the Welsh Government for their “own propaganda”.

Groups can apply for funding to create art installations that “promote messages of diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism”, with £20,000 released for some projects.

Grant funding is also open to those who want to develop “multimedia art installations” that draw viewers into “conversations about race, identity and anti-racism”.

Nelson - whose statue was flagged as ‘problematic’ in an audit - DeAgostini/Getty

The purpose of the planned project – supported by the Anti-Racist Wales Culture, Heritage and Sport Fund – is to help “promote a multicultural, vibrant and diverse Wales” in line with Government aims.

Successful applicants for grant funding must ensure that their planned artworks set the “right historic narrative” and deliver a “balanced, authentic and decolonised account of the past – one that recognises both historical injustices and the positive impact of black Asian and minority ethnic communities”.

Funding will also be open to museums and galleries to “create new exhibitions that tell stories through the lens of black, Asian and minority ethnic people’s experiences”.

Money will also be granted to organisations improving their collections, preserving heritage linked to minority communities, creating inclusive community venues, and those providing outreach work to diverse communities.

Racism ‘eradicated by 2030’

The culture fund is intended to help organisations achieve the mandatory goals in the Labour Government’s 2022 Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan, which insists that racism be “eradicated” by 2030.

This followed a Black Lives Matter-inspired 2021 audit of Wales which flagged as problematic statues linked to Adml Lord Nelson, the Duke of Wellington and Thomas Picton, the hero of Waterloo.

Welsh Government advice on making public artworks accord with “anti-racist” principles suggested that statues of “old white men” could be hidden or destroyed.

East Rock House in Tenby, Wales, where a blue plaque commemorates an overnight stay by Nelson and Lady Hamilton in 1802 - Huw Fairclough/Getty

Guidance claimed that statues that often glorify “powerful, older, able-bodied white men” may be “offensive” to a more diverse modern public, and public bodies should “take action” to set the right narrative.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “In Labour-run Wales, NHS waiting lists have risen for six consecutive record-breaking months and 20 per cent of pupils leaving primary schools are estimated to be functionally illiterate.

“Yet this utter nonsense is what Labour choose to spend taxpayers’ money on.

“This really is the Welsh public paying for their own propaganda. It’s the wrong priority for this cash, which should be going toward our stretched public services.”

The Welsh Government has been contacted for comment by The Telegraph.