Tay and Taylor Lautner Want to Team Up with Travis and Jason Kelce on a Podcast: 'Definitely Wouldn't Say No' (Exclusive)

The married couple, who co-host "The Sqeeze" podcast together, expressed their interest to PEOPLE in teaming up with Travis and Jason Kelce for an episode

Imagine the content!

Tay and Taylor Lautner have had a steady flow of celebrity guests on their podcast The Squeeze since it dropped last year — and they have two notable names in mind for a potential team-up in the future: Travis and Jason Kelce.

Speaking to PEOPLE as two of 2024's Creators of the Year, The Squeeze cohosts and married couple opened up joining forces with the NFL brothers, who are respectively dominating the podcast space with their show New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.

"Definitely wouldn't say no to it," the Twilight alum told PEOPLE of whether he'd want to collaborate with the brothers at some point in time. "I know they're absolutely crushing it right now. It's crazy."

Of the Kelce brothers, Tay added, "They're hysterical together."

Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner co-host "The Squeeze" podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce launched New Heights in September 2022 which has since become a top-ranked sports podcast on Apple and Spotify, reached No. 1 on the charts numerous times and scored a $100 million deal with Amazon in August this year.

New Heights episodes are football-focused at their core, but have expanded to cover a variety of topics such as the Kelce's personal and professional lives. The Kansas City Chiefs star and retired Philadelphia Eagles center also feature notable guests, too.

"I feel like I remember when they started doing it and it just felt like something that sports fans maybe watch and I'm one of them," Taylor recalled of the early episodes of New Heights. "I'm a diehard NFL football fan, so I would watch clips and episodes of theirs."

New Heights/X Travis and Jason Kelce co-host "New Heights"

The actor said that he "felt like it was just for diehard NFL fans" at the start, but has taken note of the brothers' ability to attract a range of listeners with their diverse content over the years. "Now, it's just taken over."

Tay added, "Yeah, they've really figured out a way to bring everyone into it. That's really cool."

Doubling down on his initial interest in teaming up with Travis and Jason for a collaborative episode, Taylor reemphasized, "So yeah, definitely would not say no to that."

Taylor and Tay have been successful in their own right with The Squeeze. Their podcast focuses on mental health and well-being, featuring celebrity and expert guests who further the conversation on the topic to help others feel like they're less alone.

Past guests have included Charlie D'Amelio, Jake Shane, Rylee Arnold and Allison Holker to name a few. "We've made so many incredible friendships just by having those people over to our house to record episodes," Taylor told PEOPLE.

Tay Lautner/Instagram Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor with Taylor Swift

In addition to celebrity guests, the couple likes to feature real people as well.

"I think the episodes that have meant the most to us have been just real people living these extraordinary, unthinkable lives," Taylor shared, explaining, "Just getting to sit down with them and offer them a safe place to tell their stories and just be the ear to listen to them."

The Launters would have a shared topic of discussion should they team up with the Kelces down the road: Taylor Swift. The pop superstar, who went public with her relationship with Travis in October 2023, has had a longtime friendship with Taylor and was previously featured in her "I Can See You" music video in 2023 from her album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

In fact, Swift was already a topic of discussion on an episode of The Squeeze in July 2023. During the show, the actor called the singer a “genius” and expressed his admiration for her, while his wife described her as a "mastermind."

Taylor also said getting to join the pop superstar onstage at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City was "one of the coolest experiences” and that he was "so honored" by the reaction from fans in the stadium."



