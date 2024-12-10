Taye Diggs' 15-Year-Old Son Walker Is Almost as Tall as Dad as They Pose in Rare Photo on Red Carpet

Taye Diggs had an extra special plus-one last night!

On Monday, Dec. 9, the actor, 53, brought his 15-year-old son Walker along with him as he attended the Critics Choice Association's 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in Los Angeles, Calif.

In the sweet father-son photo, Diggs wears a gray suit and a maroon T-shirt, accessorizing with a tan hat. He has an arm around his teenage son, who wears a black suit and white collared shirt, smiling as the two take photos together.

Robin L Marshall/WireImage Taye Diggs (L) with son Walker (R) at the Critics Choice Association's 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema And Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Diggs shares his son with ex Idina Menzel.

Last month, Menzel, 53, attended the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles with Walker, posing on the red carpet with matching looks.

The duo was all smiles at the event, wearing matching black outfits with dashes of white — Menzel in an all-black one-sleeved gown with fabric gathered at the shoulder that she teamed with a black-and-white purse, while Walker sported a black suit, black shirt and black-and-white sneakers.

Diggs spoke with PEOPLE last month and opened up about how he enjoys the time he gets with his busy teenage son. "I try not to show him how excited I am just when he says three words to me, but it can be difficult," the proud dad joked.

"It's very humbling because I feel like a 12-year-old girl that's out with a senior boy. Anything I say could ruin the date," he laughed. "I'm so tentative."

"It's a trip. I'm an adult and I'm hanging on every word of this 15-year-old. It's fun. It's really, really fun and eye-opening."



On a June episode of PEOPLE in 10, Menzel, 53, gave an update on Walker and how she's been navigating his teenage years.

"He’s great. He’s a teenager, but he still hugs me once in a while so I’ll take that," she teased.

"What surprises me is just how mercurial it is, one minute they want nothing to do with you, and the next minute they really show you how much they need you," she continued.

"You really have to be on your toes and be willing to get out of their way and out of your own way and not take things too personally. Know that they feel your love but they also need their space."

