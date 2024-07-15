Tayla Parx Endured a Breakup and Cut Back on Writing for Other Artists While Making Her New Album (Exclusive)

The Grammy-nominated songwriter tells PEOPLE her new album, 'Many Moons, Many Suns,' was inspired by "listening to life and allowing it to happen"

Since releasing her last album, Parx parted ways with her former record label, and she also got engaged to and later split from ex-partner Shirlene Quigley

The singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE about how reflecting on such moments while making the album helped her find positivity



The road to Tayla Parx's new album was filled with highs and lows.

On July 12, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, 30, dropped her new album, Many Moons, Many Suns, a vulnerable, genre-bending project that chronicles the last few years of Parx's life and marks her first full-length independent project released on her own TaylaMade Records.

After earning success as the lyricist behind major hits for Ariana Grande, Panic! at the Disco, Normani, BTS and Alicia Keys, among others, Parx was signed to Atlantic Records as an artist in 2017 and released her debut album, We Need to Talk, two years later.

She followed up the project in 2020 with her second album, Coping Mechanisms, filled with lovelorn tracks about her then-girlfriend Shirlene Quigley, and they became engaged the following year.

Since then, the pair decided to end the engagement, and Parx parted ways with the major record label — leaving the musician with lots of life material to draw from for Many Moons, Many Suns.

Parx sat down with PEOPLE to discuss how she scaled back writing for other artists while making Many Moons, Many Suns, whether Quigley's heard the songs about their relationship and how the artist found positivity by the time she finished the album.

It's been over three years since you dropped Coping Mechanisms, and a lot has happened in your life since then. When did you begin working on this new album?

I really started off just getting my emotions out there, and I didn't know if I was going to do it all as an album or a bunch of singles. I was releasing singles like “Rich,” “Flowers” and “Dream Hotel” in the middle of the album break cycle. Once I did decide it was an album, I was like, "OK, the album is done." Then, a little bit of crazy things were happening in life, and I was like, "OK, we're going to go in for one week and whatever comes out then, then the album will be done. We’ve got a lot to talk about that I need to catch the Tayla Tots up on.” So, it was really like just listening to life and allowing it to happen, honestly.

Throughout that time, you’ve continued writing for other people like Troye Sivan, Janelle Monáe and Kali Uchis, but a lot less than you were from 2015 to 2020. Did you consciously decide to focus on writing for yourself as you made this album?

I've always been selective throughout my entire career. I'm blessed enough to have been able to be that way. Most of the time as a songwriter you're just going after whatever's hot, and I've never been that way. However, sometimes whatever's hot also links up with the biggest records, so it just depends. I've been very intentional about making sure that I'm working in spaces that inspire me — and with artists who actually have something to say. Any artist that I've worked with had something to say, but there's this huge shift happening in music right now. The idea of what a star is or ideas of pop music are changing, which happens every few years. I really took advantage of that, and just dwindled it down. Instead of writing 200 songs a year, I'm writing probably like 100 a year, and that's really nice.

Does writing for other people help inspire what you’ll create for yourself?

Well, most of the time it's the opposite. I've gone down these rabbit holes of creativity or being a student of music again, which I do every single year when I throw myself into a new circle. Naturally, whatever you take in when you're writing with these different artists, writers and producers, you are supposed to add something. It's really fun for me when people are like, "I've never heard about this song," or "I've never heard about this genre," or "I didn't understand the evolution of this genre." When you are having these conversations because you're being a student again, it inevitably takes everybody's creativity to another level.

When I'm creating my own albums, that is a moment where I'm the most free and curious. Because the thing about songwriting that makes it so fun is that it's so specific. You have to really nail all of these boxes, all of these bullseyes. But with my own artistry, it's so open and wild, and allowed to just be. It's two completely different things. And so, I think having the freedom to explore again and be out of the songwriting phase always adds to my songwriting career because it gives me a moment to be less rigid for a bit.

You’ve said “Rich” was originally meant for another artist, but you wanted it for yourself. Has that happened before?

No. Actually, it's the only song that I've ever been halfway through and been like, "You know what? Nevermind, we're going to do it." It's literally the only song in my entire catalog, and you can also see that the collaborators on [“Rich”] aren't ones that I've ever done something with for my project before, which usually they're the same people. We just had this vibe, and it felt natural. We started off with that verse, and then by the time we were into that hook, I was like, "Yeah, this is going to be TaylaMade.”

Coping Mechanisms was largely about your relationship with ex-fiancée Shirlene Quigley, and that breakup is very present on this album. How did that experience influence you creatively?

Coping Mechanisms is kind of like the baby of this album. It's the first time where I'm being very raw and very internal with the way that I'm looking at things — really starting to put that mirror up, and I'm heading into my Saturn return around this time. So, it’s super interesting because that's about falling in love and understanding yourself in a very different way. I've been working my whole life, and I've never been a relationship type of person, honestly. It wasn't something I valued. And then you're really seeing me for the first time connect with people in a very, very different way than I've ever done in my entire life. Of course, you naturally learn a lot of things about yourself when you can be fearless enough to be in love. And you learn a lot about the trauma that you have, the bad habits, the things that make you beautiful, and you see me going through that with that album.

With this project, it really is about my many moons and many suns. Like, "This is the good s—, and this is my perception of all of it." The majority of the album was written after the fact. I really had time to sit with these emotions, which is tough, because in the moment we feel one way, but looking back on the situation, you feel a completely different way sometimes. On “Standing up to the Wind,” I literally was just like, "No, what this person did to me was some assh--- s---, and I still think that they're an assh---, and we got to write this." So, you see me coming out of an old relationship, trying some new things, those not working out, and being the complete opposite of the relationship that I was in. So, it really is about evolving.

There are so many specifics on the album, from “Dream Hotel” about having a fight at the N.Y.C. hotel of the same name to “This Was Supposed to Be Our Wedding Song.” Did you ever feel apprehensive about getting so vulnerable with the details?

Man, sometimes you do. But it's just like, I'm a type of writer and a type of person, where I'm just like, "F--- it, let's just throw ourselves into it." The worst that people could say is, "That was too much information," but that's nothing new for me, and the worst that people could do is not get it, and that's fine because there's millions and millions of other people who will get it. I've just been in this industry so long to where I know that the fear that it'll be too much, or too little or whatever, can't play a role in anything at all. I don't have family that come from the industry either, and if I was afraid I probably wouldn't have joined it. I don't have people who have gone down the different roads that I have. But I'm somebody who's like, "Just jump in and figure out how to swim."

Has your ex-fiancée heard the songs about her on this album?

Some of the records, yes. We still have a great relationship. That's somebody who reaffirms to me every day that, "Wow, this was a healthy thing." Once we got through the really, really hard part, it's still somebody that really cares for me, and we had a great relationship to begin with anyway, so I'm very, very lucky that we have that situation.

Elsewhere on the album, you've also got these ultra-confident songs like “Flowers” and “Era.” How did you go from the lows of the breakup to such a positive space?

Eventually, you just gotta pick yourself up and get on with it, and you see me figuring out how to do that. Is it in a person? Is it in a place? All of these different things I talk about, the different ways that I really have fun — traveling to Germany, meeting somebody new, trying it that way. You’ve gotta open up the idea of just living again. It took years, obviously. You can see the difference in how long it took to do this record for me to really feel like, "Oh, OK, we are in our groove again in this particular way."

I'm so happy, and I think I'm more me than I've ever been before. I'll probably be saying that for the next album, and the next however many albums I put out for the rest of my career. But I think that’s what your album should reflect — where you are right now, and you tell the audience, "This is all the work, these are all of the highs, these are all the lows,” and for my case, “These are the moons, these are the suns of what it took for me to get here."



