Taylor Chugs Her Drink
Taylor Chugs Her Drink
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Meco
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a harsh message for his coach in a chaotic moment on the sidelines in the second quarter.
This is what we call a flawless finish
Not "Rolling in the Deep"...
The far-right representative blames Andra Day being scheduled to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" The post Matt Gaetz Says He’s Not Watching Super Bowl Because of ‘Black National Anthem’ Performance appeared first on TheWrap.
Former President Donald Trump reminded us again this weekend that there’s no bottom to his vileness, writes Dean Obeidallah.
Taylor Swift finally made it to Super Bowl LVIII and was seen arriving hand in hand with her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. Video of Swift’s arrival and subsequent appearances have gone viral on social media as the excitement grows for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Concerns …
The King was seen smiling and waving as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis
Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies is speaking out for the first time about Mayim Bialik’s controversial departure as co-host in December. Speaking to reporters Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the game show’s boss — who last May maintained publicly that the actress-turned-emcee had his “full support” — said that while Bialik is …
The IDF claimed its soldiers found Hamas "electrical infrastructure" in a tunnel under the building in Gaza,
Critics fired back at the conspiracy theorist and "Beetlejuice" fan.
A Toronto woman whose car was stolen three times in the past year — and who had a rental car stolen too — says nobody is taking the problem seriously enough.Kristin Shensel, a real estate broker, said her car, a 2019 Range Rover, was stolen three times since January 2023 from the street in front of her house. A rental car she used last year, a Jaguar, was also stolen. Her car was first stolen in January 2023, then again in June 2023 and again on Wednesday night. The rental car was stolen two day
Former President Trump on Sunday poured cold water on the idea global superstar Taylor Swift would endorse President Biden amid swirling speculation the incumbent’s campaign team is trying to secure the endorsement of the pop singer. “I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden…
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, who fired a close-in slap shot into an empty net.
"She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk," a source said of the royal
Growing unrest among Russian soldiers is being met with extreme measures as commanders are reported to have executed their subordinates, with courts increasingly issuing verdicts on such cases, the National Resistance Center (NRC) revealed on Feb. 11.
Taylor Swift may only have been shown for 55 seconds of a four hour, 18 minute game, but we watched every second - and break it down for you here.
Taylor Swift has been spotted arriving at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, where she'll root for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Danny DeVito reunited with his former "Twins" co-star and longtime friend Arnold Schwarzenegger for a State Farm Insurance Super Bowl commercial Sunday.