Taylor Frankie Paul Confesses She Cries 'Every Day' Following Her Breakup from Dakota Mortensen

Rumors that Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen split first ramped up after the pair spent the holidays apart

Taylor Frankie Paul addressed her split from Dakota Mortensen as she opened up about coping with the breakup.

The 30-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star answered fan questions on Instagram Stories on Jan. 20 and admitted that "I cry every day" while healing from the breakup. Despite her struggles, she shared advice with her followers on how to get through it.

Related: Mormon Wives' Whitney Leavitt and Taylor Frankie Paul Tease 'Therapeutic' and 'Nerve-Wracking' Season 2 as They Reflect on 2024 (Exclusive)

"That's grief, let it through so it can pass and you can heal," she wrote. "The more you resist the pain coming through, the longer the suffering, learned this the hard way."

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul also opened up about co-parenting and revealed the three biggest struggles she faces, including "the quiet after the chaos, missing out [on] time with your kids," and "inconsistency." Paul also confirmed that she is not currently dating and wrote, "I couldn't think of anything worse."

Taylor Paul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Mortensen, 31, and Paul got together months after her divorce from her ex-husband Tate Paul — who she shares two kids with — back in July 2022. In Mormon Wives, the couple faced many ups and downs in their relationship, especially when it came to their differing views of the future.

While Mortensen wanted to marry her, Paul felt more hesitant to take that step because of her divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so scared to just get hurt, I guess," she said in a confessional. "I've done everything to push him. I think it's more of a test, like, are you going to stay here with me through thick and thin."

WireImage Taylor Frankie Paul

Related: Taylor Frankie Paul Continues to Allude to Dakota Mortensen Breakup as She Wears Shirt She Gifted Him, and He Responds

While the season ended on a cliffhanger, the pair planned to co-parent their son Ever True, who was born in March 2024. They seemingly reconciled in October 2024, despite rumors circulating about a split after the first season premiered in September.

However, Paul and Mortensen celebrated Christmas separately and both shared TikToks spending their holidays with the kids. She posted another TikTok that day about the "pain" of going from "chaos to pure silence" on Dec. 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wouldn’t wish this pain upon anyone," she wrote over the video. "If you're there, take a drive, scream, cry [and] feel the pain. Because I promise avoiding it will make it much worse."



Read the original article on People